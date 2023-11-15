뉴스
[SBS Star] AHYEON Leaves BABYMONSTER; the Group Is Making 6-Member Debut Without Her
Published 2023.11.15 16:15 Updated 2023.11.15 16:19 View Count
AHYEON has reportedly left YG Entertainment's upcoming group BABYMONSTER due to health issues. 

On November 15, news outlet News1 reported that AHYEON is no longer part of BABYMONSTER. 

She apparently left BABYMONSTER due to personal reasons; there is a possibility that she may join BABYMONSTER later on, but she is definitely not making her debut on November 27. 

According to the report, the rest of six members have confirmed their debut under YG Entertainment as BABYMONSTER. 

This means, BABYMONSTER will make debut as a 6-member group, not as a 7-member group, like the agency initially announced. 
Through the final episode of YG Entertainment's survival show 'BABYMONSTER―Last Evolution' in April, AHYEON, HARAM, RORA, PHARITA, CHIQUITA, ASA and RUKA were confirmed to make their debut. 

Since September, however, rumors have gone around saying that AHYEON might not be part of BABYMONSTER. 

The rumors sparked after only six BABYMONSTER members attended K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' world tour grand finale Seoul concert in mid-September. 

Once the photos from the concert circulated online, a couple of fans even said that they had not seen AHYEON going into YG Entertainment's building for some time. 

Soon, these words led to rumors that AHYEON was no longer a member of BABYMONSTER. 

And last month, when fans asked YG Entertainment for an explanation, they briefly stated, "AHYEON is getting ready for her debut at the moment as well." 

But it seems that YG Entertainment wanted to keep AHYEON's departure a secret to minimize the risk of shocking fans back then. 
Regarding today's report though, YG Entertainment gave a little more detailed response, "It is very unfortunate that we are unable to officially introduce AHYEON as a member of BABYMONSTER to the public. She is not making her debut as BABYMONSTER later this month because of health issues. We will do everything we can for her to recover speedily and join the K-pop scene." 

Because AHYEON was a popular choice among fans during the survival show, with many saying she has the potential to be the next JENNIE of BLACKPINK, fans are currently in great shock.

They are certainly shocked about AHYEON not making her debut, but are also trying to process the vague response from YG Entertainment at the moment; they are saying, "Will AHYEON be joining BABYMONSTER later on or make solo debut after her recovery? Everything's so unclear! Tell us more YG Entertainment!"  
(Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
