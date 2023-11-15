뉴스
[SBS Star] P.O Says He Was Often Taken as Someone with an Attitude Due to Block B's 'Bad' Image
Published 2023.11.15 14:26 Updated 2023.11.15 14:31 View Count
P.O of K-pop boy group Block B complained about being called someone with an attitude due to his group's gangster-like image. 

On November 13, P.O guested on Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah'. 

During their conversation, Cho Hyun-ah asked P.O about his time in the industry when he was more active as Block B, and he suddenly remembered an interesting moment from then. 

"It was after our 'Jackpot' album was out. We held the group's concert, to which we invited a bunch of celebrity friends. Following the concert, we headed to this Korean-style pub in Cheongdam-dong together." 

"I ended up getting drunk as we drank a lot, like A LOT. But I didn't want anyone to notice that I was drunk. So, I told everybody that I was going home, but instead of actually going home, I went into a room next to ours and fell asleep there." 

"When I woke up, it was all bright outside. I tried to walk out of the door, but the burglar alarm went off. A little while later, the owner of the pub and two beefy security guards came in. I had to explain that I wasn't someone who broke into the pub. I told them I wasn't just a random guy; I was a member of Block B. The owner had no clue who I was, but he thankfully let me go after listening to my explanation." 
PO
P.O
Cho Hyun-ah burst out laughing, then commented, "Yeah, well... I mean, Block B is a group that sounds really friendly to me. I'm sure it's the same for everyone else out there." 

P.O shook his head sideways, then said, "No... You're totally wrong about that, actually. All my members and I used to be polite to everyone, bowing to each person when we said hello and stuff. But we frequently heard things like, 'Block B members have an attitude. They're so rude.' because of our image." 

He explained, "On stage, we kind of turn into rebels, you know. And I think that image was simply too deeply stuck in people's heads. Our rebellious image had constantly put us in those positions." 
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, 'BlockBOfficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
