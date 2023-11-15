[SBS Star] "The Idea of You Dating a K-Pop Star..." Crush Gets Flustered by a Comment about Him & JOY

이미지 확대하기

Singer Crush became flustered as another singer Sung Si-kyung indirectly mentioned Crush's relationship with JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.Crush guested on the November 14 episode of Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show.Sung Si-kyung welcomed Crush and started to praise his new album."I've listened to the entire album, and it was fantastic. You wrote every song yourself, right? Listening to your album, I was amazed that a talented pop singer like you exists in this country. You deserve more success.", said Sung Si-kyung.Then he said more nice things about Crush, highlighting how he brings a fresh perspective to the K-pop industry."I love K-pop groups, but there are too many groups, and too many kids wish to be one without considering other options. I hope more kids want to be like you, a singer who writes their own songs."Sung Si-kyung continued, "They might see you and think, 'Wow, I could become a singer AND date a K-pop group member like him.'."Crush burst into laughter when he heard this comment and clinked his glass with Sung Si-kyung's without saying anything.During their conversation about music and life, Crush asked Sung Si-kyung, known to be single, how he deals with feelings of loneliness.Sung Si-kyung exclaimed, "Don't ask me that!", before adding, "Are you bragging to me that you're not alone?", hinting at Crush's relationship with JOY.Again, Crush was flustered; he stumbled over his words and eventually became quiet.During the later part of the show, Sung Si-kyung suggested to Crush that they sing each other's songs whenever they get a chance.Crush was excited about this offer and said they should make a collaborative album and do joint interviews."Interviews? But I don't have a girlfriend who's a member of a K-pop girl group.", Sung Si-kyung playfully said, causing Crush to let out a little awkward giggle.Meanwhile, Crush and JOY made their relationship public in August 2021.(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube, '_imyour_joy' Instagram)(SBS Star)