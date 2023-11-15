[SBS Star] "The Idea of You Dating a K-Pop Star..." Crush Gets Flustered by a Comment about Him & JOY

Crush guested on the November 14 episode of Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show.
Sung Si-kyung welcomed Crush and started to praise his new album.
"I've listened to the entire album, and it was fantastic. You wrote every song yourself, right? Listening to your album, I was amazed that a talented pop singer like you exists in this country. You deserve more success.", said Sung Si-kyung.
"I love K-pop groups, but there are too many groups, and too many kids wish to be one without considering other options. I hope more kids want to be like you, a singer who writes their own songs."
Sung Si-kyung continued, "They might see you and think, 'Wow, I could become a singer AND date a K-pop group member like him.'."
Crush burst into laughter when he heard this comment and clinked his glass with Sung Si-kyung's without saying anything.
Sung Si-kyung exclaimed, "Don't ask me that!", before adding, "Are you bragging to me that you're not alone?", hinting at Crush's relationship with JOY.
Again, Crush was flustered; he stumbled over his words and eventually became quiet.
Crush was excited about this offer and said they should make a collaborative album and do joint interviews.
"Interviews? But I don't have a girlfriend who's a member of a K-pop girl group.", Sung Si-kyung playfully said, causing Crush to let out a little awkward giggle.
Meanwhile, Crush and JOY made their relationship public in August 2021.
(SBS Star)