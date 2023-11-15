뉴스
[SBS Star] JENNIE Purchases a Multi-Billion Won Apartment in Seoul's Wealthy Village All in Cash
Published 2023.11.15
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has reportedly bought and moved into a luxurious apartment in Seoul.

According to media outlet Biz Hankook's report on November 14, JENNIE found herself a new home in UN village, Seoul. 

UN village is a neighborhood in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, that is considered as one of the most affluent and exclusive neighborhoods in Korea. 

It is home to many well-known businessmen, politicians and celebrities, including SUGA of boy group BTS, G-DRAGON of another boy group BIGBANG, actress Song Hye Kyo and more. 
JENNIE
The apartment that JENNIE purchased is called 'La Terrasse Hannam' that was built in 2012, and has one of the best security and privacy protections in the area. 

It has three levels below ground and three levels above ground, with a total of 15 units. 

It is said that JENNIE's unit has five bedrooms and three bathrooms; the unit is as big as 286㎡ (3,078ft²) and costs 5 billion won (approximately 3.8 million dollars). 
JENNIE
The report stated that JENNIE paid a 10-percent down payment in cash and signed a sales contract in February 2021. 

Then this summer, she paid the balance all in cash, and recently moved into 'La Terrasse Hannam'. 

Prior to moving into her new apartment, JENNIE actually lived in another luxurious apartment in UN village. But she was renting that apartment unit. 

Now, she has become the proud owner of a high-end apartment that only 1-percent of Koreans can afford to live in. 
JENNIE
(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'seoroarchitects' Website) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
