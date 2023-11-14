뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "This Airport Culture Needs to Stop" JUNGKOOK Is Mobbed by Hundreds of Fans
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "This Airport Culture Needs to Stop" JUNGKOOK Is Mobbed by Hundreds of Fans

Published 2023.11.14 17:58 Updated 2023.11.14 18:02 View Count
[SBS Star] "This Airport Culture Needs to Stop" JUNGKOOK Is Mobbed by Hundreds of Fans
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was found being mobbed at the airport in Korea for photos and videos. 

On November 11, JUNGKOOK arrived at Incheon International Airport following his schedule in the United States. 

While it is true that fans love seeing photos of K-pop stars at airports, JUNGKOOK's arrival on this day once again raised concerns for safety. 

It was still all okay when he walked out of the door of the arrival hall; a bunch of fans started rushing to him once JUNGKOOK was out of the hall. 

They then surrounded JUNKOOK, going as close as they could, while following him and filming with their cameras. 

In the process, they pushed each other, putting everyone, including JUNGKOOK, in danger. 
 
Seeing all the photos and videos from his arrival, fans knew it was dangerous, but they could not hide their surprise at how dangerous the situation really was when they saw the view of this happening from a floor above. 

Under this particular video, they wrote comments such as, "Whoa! That looks super unsafe...!", "Any fans chasing after an artist like that should be banned from concerts and fan meetings or something. Something's got to be done, man.", "This was disgusting to watch. Why isn't his agency doing anything about it? It's extremely dangerous!", "I hate this airport culture in K-pop. It needs to stop, immediately!" and so on. 

Since this kind of mobbing at airports occurs very frequently, not only to JUNGKOOK but also to many other K-pop stars, they fumed at unruly fans who do this, but also expressed anger at airports and agencies for not doing much about it. 
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'forkookever' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지