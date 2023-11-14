[SBS Star] "This Airport Culture Needs to Stop" JUNGKOOK Is Mobbed by Hundreds of Fans

231111 ICN 정국 입국

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was found being mobbed at the airport in Korea for photos and videos.On November 11, JUNGKOOK arrived at Incheon International Airport following his schedule in the United States.While it is true that fans love seeing photos of K-pop stars at airports, JUNGKOOK's arrival on this day once again raised concerns for safety.It was still all okay when he walked out of the door of the arrival hall; a bunch of fans started rushing to him once JUNGKOOK was out of the hall.They then surrounded JUNKOOK, going as close as they could, while following him and filming with their cameras.In the process, they pushed each other, putting everyone, including JUNGKOOK, in danger.Seeing all the photos and videos from his arrival, fans knew it was dangerous, but they could not hide their surprise at how dangerous the situation really was when they saw the view of this happening from a floor above.Under this particular video, they wrote comments such as, "Whoa! That looks super unsafe...!", "Any fans chasing after an artist like that should be banned from concerts and fan meetings or something. Something's got to be done, man.", "This was disgusting to watch. Why isn't his agency doing anything about it? It's extremely dangerous!", "I hate this airport culture in K-pop. It needs to stop, immediately!" and so on.Since this kind of mobbing at airports occurs very frequently, not only to JUNGKOOK but also to many other K-pop stars, they fumed at unruly fans who do this, but also expressed anger at airports and agencies for not doing much about it.(Credit= Online Community, 'forkookever' YouTube)(SBS Star)