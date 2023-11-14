뉴스
[SBS Star] NewJeans HYEIN Gets Cutely Mad at Fans that Tell Her She Looks Just Like Her Brother
[SBS Star] NewJeans HYEIN Gets Cutely Mad at Fans that Tell Her She Looks Just Like Her Brother

Published 2023.11.14
[SBS Star] NewJeans HYEIN Gets Cutely Mad at Fans that Tell Her She Looks Just Like Her Brother
HYEIN of K-pop girl group NewJeans got cutely angry at fans that told her that she looked just like her brother. 

Recently, HYEIN spent some time with fans through Phoning (NewJeans's official online fan community) live broadcast. 

HYEIN was casually-dressed with a pair of glasses during this live broadcast, and seeing her with those glasses, fans could not help but bring up her older brother. 

Some photos of HYEIN's brother were previously released online, and he had the similar kind of glasses that HYEIN had on her. 
HYEIN
HYEIN
They told HYEIN that she totally resembled her brother with those glasses on, and she showed the cutest reaction to their comments. 

HYEIN said loudly, "No! I don't look like my brother! Why are you keep saying that I look like him? I don't, okay?" 

She laughed, then once again strongly denied their statement, saying, "Really? Really? No, no, no!" 

As fans continued telling her this though, HYEIN finally admitted their resemblance a little while later, "Alright guys. I admit it. We do look alike."  

Sighing, she told fans, "We didn't look similar at all when we were younger. In fact, we looked completely different to each other. But somehow, we started to show more and more resemblance as we grew up." 
 
Back when photos of the siblings next to one another were shared online, fans commented on how much they looked alike at that time, even though HYEIN did not wear her glasses in those pictures. 

Upon seeing their pictures together, fans left comments such as, "They look the SAME!", "Are you sure they aren't twins?", "HYEIN is just her brother with long hair LOL!" and more. 

(Credit= Online Community, Phoning)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
