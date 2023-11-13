[SBS Star] "But I Need to Apologize to Them..." KARINA Names YEJI & RYUJIN as Her Closest Celebrity Friends

이미지 확대하기

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa named YEJI and RYUJIN of another girl group ITZY as her closest friends in the industry.On November 13 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', KARINA and her group member NINGNING made a guest appearance.While speaking about their lives in the K-pop world, the host Kim Shin-young asked KARINA if there were any members of K-pop groups that she was close to.KARINA answered, "Oh yes, I do. It's not new news, but YEJI and RYUJIN of ITZY are my close friends."Then, KARINA started sharing how they became close, "Our waiting areas were right next to each other's at one concert in the past. I could hear them talk and stuff, but I was too shy to go up to them and say something first, even though I really wanted to become close to them. They later told us that they wanted to befriend us at that time as well."She continued, "ITZY members then took action. They visited us with watermelon juice and were like, 'We would love to make friends with you guys.' That's how our friendship began."When Kim Shin-young asked if NINGNING was also close to the members of ITZY like KARINA, NINGNING gave an honest response, "No. I've met them, but I'm not really close to them.", making Kim Shin-young laugh.After that, KARINA went on to say that there was something she wanted to apologize to YEJI and RYUJIN about, "I tend to reply fast to my group members' messages, but not theirs; I sometimes don't reply to them."With an apologetic smile, she resumed, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere apology to them. I'm sorry, guys!"The time when ITZY gave aespa watermelon juice was back in June 2021, when they were both invited to perform at the 27th Dream Concert, held at Seoul World Cup Stadium.At that time, KARINA told fans, "CHAERYEONG came to our waiting area with watermelon juice in her hands. She looked very shy. She gave the juice to us, then left right away, without even looking up. She was so cute."(Credit= MBC FM4U Music Party, 'aespa_official' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)