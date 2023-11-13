[SBS Star] 'Reply 1988 Couple' Ryu Jun Yeol & Hyeri Break Up with Each Other After 7 Years

이미지 확대하기

It has been reported that actor Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, an actress/a member of K-pop girl group Girl's Day, have ended their relationship after being together for seven years.On November 13, news1, a news outlet, exclusively reported that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had recently broken up and decided to root for each other as colleagues.Shortly after the news broke, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri's respective agencies, CJeS Studios and Creative Group ING confirmed that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri's relationship was over.Regarding when and how their breakup happened, both agencies have stated that it is a private matter for Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol and that they are unaware of the details.Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol met while filming tvN's hit series 'Reply 1988' (2015-2016).The series, which follows the lives of five friends and their families who live in the same neighborhood, was very well received.Ryu Jun Yeol played 'Kim Jung-hwan', who had romantic feelings for Hyeri's character 'Sung Deok-sun'; their on-screen chemistry was great, but they did not end up together in the series.In August 2017, when Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri revealed that they started dating at the end of 2016 and went public with their relationship, the series' fans were overjoyed.And now, with the unexpected news of the couple's breakup, fans are left sad and shocked.Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol will have his return with 'Alienoid Part 2', a film set to release in January 2024, and Hyeri has wrapped up filming for her upcoming work, 'Victory', a film.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' 'ryusdb' Instagram, tvN)(SBS Star)