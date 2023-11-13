[SBS Star] NMIXX SULLYOON Treats Fans to Homemade Chocolate Cookie Sticks

이미지 확대하기

SULLYOON of K-pop girl group NMIXX treated fans to homemade chocolate cookie sticks.Last Saturday, November 11, was Pepero Day, which is a special day in Korea.The day is widely celebrated by exchanging Pepero snack (chocolate cookie sticks that resemble the shape of number 1) with friends and lovers.And on this year's Pepero Day, SULLYOON's fans received an unforgettable gift from their star; they received homemade Pepero.The lucky fans who received the gift were those that won the tickets to go and see her hosting MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core' on Saturday.While they were lining up outside the recording studio, waiting for their turn to enter the venue, they heard SULLYOON's agency staff telling them, "We'll be handing out SULLYOON's gift for you now."It is common for artists to prepare something for their fans outside in return for their much love and support, and fans are generally happy to get whatever that may be.So, this is one of the moments when they get the most excited before they see their favorite artist.When SULLYOON's fans received their gift on this day, they screamed at the top of their lungs.It was because their gift was handmade Pepero, a pack of five types of chocolate cookie sticks, by SULLYOON herself.SULLYOON later wrote on Bubble (official online fan community) that she took seven hours making them.Not only were the cookies so cute, but they were also just touched, thinking how much SULLYOON did for them.Not all artists care for their fans to this extent; SULLYOON is known for her immense love for fans.She actually seemed to truly put effort into thinking what fans may like, want or need.The NMIXX member previously wrote different handwritten notes for each fan with a handmade knitted four-leaf clover, and gave them UV protection umbrellas to use while waiting in the sun at other times as well.After receiving one-and-only Pepero from SULLYOON, fans could not stop crying.They wrote comments online, saying things like, "She's so beautiful inside and out!", "Thank you, unnie! You're the best!", "We love you, and you know why!", "I will never stop loving you, Yoona-yah!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)