[SBS Star] "It Has Nothing to Do with Malicious Comments" Jeon So Min Leaves 'Running Man' in Tears

Actress Jeon So Min said goodbye to 'Running Man' with tears as she left the show after six years.Jeon So Min made her final appearance on SBS' television show 'Running Man' on November 12.Entertainer Yu Jae Seok started the episode by discussing the speculation surrounding Jeon So Min's departure."There have been news reports saying that Jeon So Min was leaving the show because of the malicious comments, but this is not true. Many people seem to think it's true, but that's not the case.", he said."Honestly, if the hurtful comments were the reason, we would have made Jeon So Min stay. Why should the victim lose their job? If that's the case, we wouldn't have sat by and let her go.", he remarked and added, "Jeon So Min is leaving to chase her dreams. I hope you can support and cheer for her future endeavors."In the episode, the members went on a trip called a 'Running Tour' that Jeon So Min planned, visiting the places she wanted to go with them; the last stop was at a coffee place where other members read the poems they had written for Jeon So Min.Touched by the members' love and support, Jeon So Min smiled and said, "I'll come visit frequently."Jeon So Min wanted to leave the show on a happy note, but she ended up breaking into tears when she saw the handwritten letters and beautiful flower bouquets that the 'Running Man' staff members prepared for her."I didn't want to say goodbye with tears, but you guys left me no choice.", she uttered, tears streaming down her cheeks.Jeon So Min tried to stay calm and said goodbye to everyone."Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of being on a television show. Being a part of this show and working with these talented people has been such an honor. I don't know if I brought good hearty laughter to the viewers, but I sure had joy, happiness, and satisfaction while I was on this show.""I don't know how my life will unfold, but I don't think I'll ever find a more important and honorable thing than being a part of 'Running Man'. It will always be in my heart as a special memory.", she remarked."I hope the producers of 'Running Man' will continue to love and treasure the remaining members and the viewers to continue to show their support for the show. And I will keep doing my best work. Thank you.", she said, wrapping up her last appearance on 'Running Man'.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)