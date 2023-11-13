[SBS Star] "I'm So Disappointed in Him" RM Accidentally Uploads a Photo of Himself Smoking

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM is getting mixed responses from fans after his accidental smoking photo upload on Instagram.On November 11, RM updated his Instagram with a Story―an Instagram feature allowing you to share your photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.The new update was a photo of RM with another person, who appeared to be one of his staff members, taking a smoke break outside a building.However, the photo was almost immediately taken down after it was posted, seeming like RM had shared it by accident; many assumed that the photo was supposed to be uploaded on his private account, but he happened to post it on his public account instead.Although RM deleted the photo right away, it was already captured by thousands of fans around the world and re-posted on their social media as well as online communities.Regarding this post, fans are giving different responses; some are expressing disappointment and even criticizing him for smoking, while others are saying what the problem is, since he is a grown man.Those that are frowning at his latest post have left comments online such as, "What? He smokes?! I'm a little shocked. I mean, it's also bad for his body, and can affect his career. He should stop smoking.", "So many young kids look up to him. If he wants to be their role model, then he should act like one. I'm quite disappointed in him.", "Okay, he can smoke. Showing off about smoking on Instagram is such an immature thing to do though. I thought he was smarter and wiser than that." and so on.Disagreeing others commented, "It's not like he's underage. He's 29. He can make his own choices. Let him do whatever he wants.", "Smoking is unhealthy, yes, but it isn't illegal. There's no need to bash him.", "Just mind your own business, people. He smokes, so what?" and more.Previously, V and JUNGKOOK, the other two members of BTS, were 'caught' smoking, with V being the first one.In some past photos that were uploaded on the group's official online fan community, there was an object that looked like an electronic cigarette either next to V or with him, but it was not clear if this really was an electronic cigarette.But then, last year, V's smoking pictures backstage of the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the United States, were leaked on the internet.And about two months ago, a footage of JUNGKOOK outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, the United States, was revealed online, where he looked as if he was smoking.Since the footage was not at the best quality though, there was a fierce debate about whether the thing he was holding in his hand and 'throwing away' was a cigarette or not.(Credit= 'rkive' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)