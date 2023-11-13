뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm So Disappointed in Him" RM Accidentally Uploads a Photo of Himself Smoking
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I'm So Disappointed in Him" RM Accidentally Uploads a Photo of Himself Smoking

Published 2023.11.13 11:46 Updated 2023.11.13 11:48 View Count
[SBS Star] "Im So Disappointed in Him" RM Accidentally Uploads a Photo of Himself Smoking
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM is getting mixed responses from fans after his accidental smoking photo upload on Instagram. 

On November 11, RM updated his Instagram with a Story―an Instagram feature allowing you to share your photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. 

The new update was a photo of RM with another person, who appeared to be one of his staff members, taking a smoke break outside a building. 

However, the photo was almost immediately taken down after it was posted, seeming like RM had shared it by accident; many assumed that the photo was supposed to be uploaded on his private account, but he happened to post it on his public account instead. 
BTS smoking
Although RM deleted the photo right away, it was already captured by thousands of fans around the world and re-posted on their social media as well as online communities. 

Regarding this post, fans are giving different responses; some are expressing disappointment and even criticizing him for smoking, while others are saying what the problem is, since he is a grown man. 

Those that are frowning at his latest post have left comments online such as, "What? He smokes?! I'm a little shocked. I mean, it's also bad for his body, and can affect his career. He should stop smoking.", "So many young kids look up to him. If he wants to be their role model, then he should act like one. I'm quite disappointed in him.", "Okay, he can smoke. Showing off about smoking on Instagram is such an immature thing to do though. I thought he was smarter and wiser than that." and so on. 

Disagreeing others commented, "It's not like he's underage. He's 29. He can make his own choices. Let him do whatever he wants.", "Smoking is unhealthy, yes, but it isn't illegal. There's no need to bash him.", "Just mind your own business, people. He smokes, so what?" and more. 
BTS smoking
Previously, V and JUNGKOOK, the other two members of BTS, were 'caught' smoking, with V being the first one. 

In some past photos that were uploaded on the group's official online fan community, there was an object that looked like an electronic cigarette either next to V or with him, but it was not clear if this really was an electronic cigarette. 

But then, last year, V's smoking pictures backstage of the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the United States, were leaked on the internet. 
BTS smoking
BTS smoking
And about two months ago, a footage of JUNGKOOK outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, the United States, was revealed online, where he looked as if he was smoking. 

Since the footage was not at the best quality though, there was a fierce debate about whether the thing he was holding in his hand and 'throwing away' was a cigarette or not. 
BTS smoking
(Credit= 'rkive' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지