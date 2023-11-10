[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Calls Out Tak Jae Hoon for How He Treats Young Female Guest Stars on His Show

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Hyo-ri criticized Tak Jae Hoon for how he treats young female guests on his show.On November 9, Lee Hyo-ri guested on comedian Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show.Unlike regular talk shows, they conduct 'investigative interviews' with their guests, usually young female celebrities, by asking them tough questions.However, when Lee Hyo-ri entered the studio, things were about to change.Lee Hyo-ri mentioned her experiences working with Tak Jae Hoon on various television shows and said, "You're still the same person, aren't you? I'm talking about your attitude. You were always slacking off when we co-hosted a show in the past.", which made Tak Jae Hoon taken aback.As the interview went on, Lee Hyo-ri made Tak Jae Hoon sweat more and more."I've seen your show on YouTube. You two like to invite young, innocent, kind-hearted female stars on your show and put them in uncomfortable situations. It was very upsetting.", Lee Hyo-ri told Tak Jae Hoon.She then asked him, "Why aren't you looking into my eyes?", and playfully said, "When nice girls come over, you make fun of them while looking directly into their eyes. But now that I'm in front of you, you can't even look me in the eyes."As Lee Hyo-ri would not stop teasing him, Tak Jae Hoon said, "I've never seen anyone so excited during our interview!""Well, this isn't too bad.", she said, crossing and uncrossing her legs.Watching her, Tak Jae Hoon thought of a famous leg-crossing scene from 'Basic Instinct' (1992), in which American actress Sharon Stone crossed and uncrossed her legs while wearing a skirt."What are you doing? Do you think you're Sharon Stone or something? If you plan to keep doing it, switch to a skirt.", Tak Jae Hoon commented.Lee Hyo-ri chuckled and said, "You should've realized by now that your way doesn't work on me. If you take off your pants, I'll wear a skirt."(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)