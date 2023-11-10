[SBS Star] "My Screen Time Might Be Short, But…" Park Seo Jun Speaks about His Role in 'The Marvels'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun proudly spoke of his character 'Prince Jan' in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film, 'The Marvels', noting that his character "plays a crucial part" in the overall story even though he only appears briefly.On November 8, 'The Marvels' directed by American filmmaker Nia DaCosta hit the screens; it is a sequel to 2019's 'Captain Marvel'.'The Marvels' depicts the story of 'Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson), a hero who protects the universe, unexpectedly getting into a new team play with 'Monica Rambeau' (Teyonah Parris) and 'Kamala Khan' (Iman Bellany) as their powers get entangled.Park Seo Jun plays 'Prince Jan' from a planet called Aladna, where 'Carol Danvers' and her team pay an emergency visit.As the story unfolds, an unusual past connection between 'Prince Jan' and 'Carol Danvers' gets revealed, adding an extra layer of fun to the film.The prince of a planet where people speak musically, 'Prince Jan' makes his first appearance in the film with a truly unforgettable scene; he and 'Carol Danvers' sing in a duet and dance as they engage in conversation.Park Seo Jun recently talked about his experience being part of the first musical sequence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films."I think they checked my vocal range before making the songs I had to sing, so I wouldn't have trouble singing. During filming those scenes, I tried to focus more on capturing the character's emotions than on singing well.", Park Seo Jun remarked.Park Seo Jun's appearance in the movie is known to be short, lasting about two to three minutes in the film's total runtime of 105 minutes.Nevertheless, the actor proudly spoke of his part in the movie."I think Aladna and 'Prince Jan' are the place and the figure that is important for showing the growth of 'Carol Danvers'. Some might think my part in the movie is too short, but I believe it plays a crucial part in the overall narrative of 'The Marvels'."(Credit= 'MarvelKorea' YouTube, Walt Disney Company Korea)(SBS Star)