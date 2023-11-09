뉴스
[SBS Star] Yeon Woo Jin Describes Park Bo Young on the 'Daily Does of Sunshine' Set as an Angel
Published 2023.11.09
Actor Yeon Woo Jin spoke about his experience working with actress Park Bo Young in 'Daily Dose of Sunshine'.

On November 9, Yeon Woo Jin had an interview with a news outlet to discuss his latest project, Netflix's series 'Daily Dose of Sunshine'.

He played 'Dong Go-yun', a proctologist at Myungshin University Hospital.

The series follows 'Jung Da-eun' (Park Bo Young), a kind-hearted nurse at Myungshin University Hospital's psychiatric department, as she navigates her personal and professional life; including her blossoming romance with 'Dong Go-yun'.
Yeon Woo Jin & Park Bo Young
When asked about what it was like to work with Park Bo Young for the first time, Yeon Woo Jin said, "I couldn't help but think that angels do exist.", and started sharing some behind-the-scenes stories.

"'Jung Da-eun' is quite a demanding character to play. I wanted to get to know Park Bo Young better, and there were several chances to do that during filming. One day, I saw her sitting alone in the corridor, clearly distressed. I was going to talk to her, but I thought it would be better to let her have some space. As 'Dong Go-yun' patiently waits for 'Jung Da-eun' like a grown-up, I too wanted to wait for her."
Yeon Woo Jin & Park Bo Young
Yeon Woo Jin recounted that Park Bo Young tried to spread joy on the set despite having difficulties playing her character.

"Even though she was stressed, Park Bo Young showed up on set wearing a Santa Claus outfit and handed out gifts. Also, on Chuseok (three-day holiday in Korea celebrating the year's harvest), she brought take-out meals for everyone."

He continued, "Her schedule was hectic, but she still cared for the people around her. I thought she had a heart like an angel, and I mean it. I was really impressed."
Yeon Woo Jin & Park Bo Young
Yeon Woo Jin said that they became closer now, but there is one thing he is not so happy about.

Park Bo Young is younger than Yeon Woo Jin, but she is a sunbae to him; she started her career earlier than him.

However, Yeon Woo Jin revealed that Park Bo Young calls him a sunbae.

"And she speaks politely to me. I kept asking her to speak more casually, but she still only does so halfway. Whenver we meet, she still awkwardly calls me sunbae-nim.", he remarked.
Yeon Woo Jin & Park Bo Young
(Credit= Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
