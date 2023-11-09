[SBS Star] Yeon Woo Jin Describes Park Bo Young on the 'Daily Does of Sunshine' Set as an Angel

On November 9, Yeon Woo Jin had an interview with a news outlet to discuss his latest project, Netflix's series 'Daily Dose of Sunshine'.
He played 'Dong Go-yun', a proctologist at Myungshin University Hospital.
The series follows 'Jung Da-eun' (Park Bo Young), a kind-hearted nurse at Myungshin University Hospital's psychiatric department, as she navigates her personal and professional life; including her blossoming romance with 'Dong Go-yun'.
"'Jung Da-eun' is quite a demanding character to play. I wanted to get to know Park Bo Young better, and there were several chances to do that during filming. One day, I saw her sitting alone in the corridor, clearly distressed. I was going to talk to her, but I thought it would be better to let her have some space. As 'Dong Go-yun' patiently waits for 'Jung Da-eun' like a grown-up, I too wanted to wait for her."
"Even though she was stressed, Park Bo Young showed up on set wearing a Santa Claus outfit and handed out gifts. Also, on Chuseok (three-day holiday in Korea celebrating the year's harvest), she brought take-out meals for everyone."
He continued, "Her schedule was hectic, but she still cared for the people around her. I thought she had a heart like an angel, and I mean it. I was really impressed."
Park Bo Young is younger than Yeon Woo Jin, but she is a sunbae to him; she started her career earlier than him.
However, Yeon Woo Jin revealed that Park Bo Young calls him a sunbae.
"And she speaks politely to me. I kept asking her to speak more casually, but she still only does so halfway. Whenver we meet, she still awkwardly calls me sunbae-nim.", he remarked.
(SBS Star)