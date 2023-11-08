뉴스
[SBS Star] "What Is 'Happy Ending' About?" SM Ent. Responds to Ongoing Red Velvet Disbandment Rumors
Published 2023.11.08
[SBS Star] "What Is Happy Ending About?" SM Ent. Responds to Ongoing Red Velvet Disbandment Rumors
Rumors are going around saying that K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be disbanding soon; their agency SM Entertainment gave their official response. 

Recently, Red Velvet's bio on Instagram sparked the group's disbandment rumors. 

It always used to say 'Red Velvet Official' on the bio, but it was suddenly changed to 'Happy Ending'. 

Due to this change, some fans started believing Red Velvet's comeback this month would mark their last comeback as a group, hence a 'Happy Ending'.  

When fans saw this, they immediately responded, "Seriously, what is 'Happy Ending' about? Are they disbanding?", "Please don't tell me that Red Velvet's over.", "No... I really hope they're not disbanding. Red Velvet's my favorite K-pop group!" and more. 
Red Velvet
Red Velvet
They quickly came to this conclusion because SM Entertainment never made clear about their contract renewals as well. 

They previously announced that SEULGI renewed their contract with them, but they are still remaining silent about the other four members―IRENE, JOY, WENDY and YERI's contract renewals. 

In response to the rumors, however, SM Entertainment explained today that the bio change was simply for their comeback. 

SM Entertainment stated, "The phrase 'Happy Ending' on Red Velvet's Instagram profile has nothing to do with the end of the group. It was changed to match the concept of their new album." 
Red Velvet
Red Velvet is releasing their third studio album 'Chill Kill' on November 13. 

It is their first return to the industry with a studio album in six years. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
