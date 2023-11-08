[SBS Star] CHUU Says She Feared to Sing While in LOONA So Much that Her Legs Were Shaking

CHUU guested on the November 7 episode of the YouTube show hosted by comedian Moon Sang-hoon.
During the conversation, Moon Sang-hoon asked the singer about her experience with a slump, then proceeded to share his own personal story.
"I'll go first. I think I haven't experienced a slump yet, and there's a reason for that. In my opinion, you need to have been to a high point to have a low point. I'd like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, so I haven't had any slump yet."
"I was once hugely criticized for my singing. It was the first time I had appeared on a show on behalf of LOONA members, and it was a radio show. While on it, I was focused more on entertaining people than singing well. I got a lot of criticism for my singing after the show was over. I was depressed and didn't want to meet other people.", she recalled.
"After that incident, I stopped singing for a while. At some point, I had to sing again, and I became extremely nervous every time I sang, to the point where my legs would shake uncontrollably.", CHUU said and added, "Now, I'm much better."
"My friends told me that I tend to overthink about what others think of me. They said that I should learn to accept the reality that not everyone will love me. I liked that idea a lot."
CHUU continued, "In the past, I used to put on a happy face when on television shows, even when I wasn't feeling well. But as I watched them, I could see that I was pretending to be cheerful. These days, I don't try to look cheerful when I don't feel that way."
