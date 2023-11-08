뉴스
[SBS Star] CHUU Says She Feared to Sing While in LOONA So Much that Her Legs Were Shaking
[SBS Star] CHUU Says She Feared to Sing While in LOONA So Much that Her Legs Were Shaking

Published 2023.11.08
[SBS Star] CHUU Says She Feared to Sing While in LOONA So Much that Her Legs Were Shaking
K-pop artist CHUU revealed that she experienced a period of slump when she was a member of K-pop girl group LOONA.

CHUU guested on the November 7 episode of the YouTube show hosted by comedian Moon Sang-hoon.

During the conversation, Moon Sang-hoon asked the singer about her experience with a slump, then proceeded to share his own personal story.

"I'll go first. I think I haven't experienced a slump yet, and there's a reason for that. In my opinion, you need to have been to a high point to have a low point. I'd like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, so I haven't had any slump yet."
CHUU
CHUU reassured Moon Sang-hoon that his time in the spotlight would come and began telling him about how she faced slump when she was a member of LOONA.

"I was once hugely criticized for my singing. It was the first time I had appeared on a show on behalf of LOONA members, and it was a radio show. While on it, I was focused more on entertaining people than singing well. I got a lot of criticism for my singing after the show was over. I was depressed and didn't want to meet other people.", she recalled.

"After that incident, I stopped singing for a while. At some point, I had to sing again, and I became extremely nervous every time I sang, to the point where my legs would shake uncontrollably.", CHUU said and added, "Now, I'm much better."
CHUU
Later in the show, CHUU talked about how she learned to avoid unnecessary stress.

"My friends told me that I tend to overthink about what others think of me. They said that I should learn to accept the reality that not everyone will love me. I liked that idea a lot."

CHUU continued, "In the past, I used to put on a happy face when on television shows, even when I wasn't feeling well. But as I watched them, I could see that I was pretending to be cheerful. These days, I don't try to look cheerful when I don't feel that way."
CHUU
(Credit= '스튜디오 777 ㅑ' 'MBCkpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지