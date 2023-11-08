[SBS Star] "His Nickname Is..." BTS JIN's Hoobae Soldier Says He Frequently Treats Their Unit to Good Food

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' hoobae soldier shared that the BTS member frequently treats their unit to good food.On November 8, one BTS fan who claims to have a nephew that had just completed his basic military training shared an interesting story online.Along with a photo of her at the military training completion ceremony, she wrote, "My nephew just completed his training at the 5th Division Recruiting Training Center."The fan continued, "According to my nephew, a food truck comes to the training center every weekend. Whenever it does, JIN buys like 15 of whatever the delicious thing they sell at that time to eat with soldiers in his unit."She added, "Apparently, JIN's nickname at the training center is 'Pretty JIN Who Buys Us Food' (the name is from 2018's popular drama 'Something in the Rain', which the Korean title literally translates to 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'). Hilarious, right?"She wrapped up the story by saying, "Also, he told me that it looked like JIN has put on some weight. He said he has been working out a lot lately too LOL. Anyway, see you in June 2024, JIN!"Reading her post, ARMY (BTS' fandom name) wrote comments such as, "Wow, he's the best assistant instructor!", "It sounds like JIN is doing well in the military. I'm so glad!", "'Pretty JIN Who Buys Us Food'? LOL What a great nickname!", "That's our angel. Only about seven months to go now. Honestly can't wait to see him next year!" and more.JIN began his national mandatory duty last December; JIN applied for an assistant instructor position for his role in the military following his training.After several evaluations and interviews, military officials made him one.So, now, he serves his military service as an assistant instructor at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.The K-pop star is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2024.(Credit= WeVerse, 'jin' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)