[SBS Star] Kim Sieun Reveals What Filming 'Squid Game 2' Has Been Like
[SBS Star] Kim Sieun Reveals What Filming 'Squid Game 2' Has Been Like

Published 2023.11.08 14:14
Actress Kim Sieun shared what filming Netflix's upcoming series 'Squid Game 2' has been like so far. 

On November 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cine Town', Kim Sieun and actor Cho Hyun Chul made a guest appearance. 

During the talk with the host Park Ha Seon, Kim Sieun mentioned her recent participation in filming 'Squid Game 2'. 

Kim Sieun said, "I've been busy filming 'Squid Game 2' recently, and filming it has been super fun." 

She then specifically shared why it was so fun, "I didn't have a lot of opportunities to work with such legendary actors, so it's just such an honor for me to work with them. I feel grateful for this amazing opportunity. I'm trying to learn as much as I can while working with them." 

She excitedly added, "It's not like I've been to the site that many times yet, but it's been really exciting shooting 'Squid Game 2' so far. So far so good. And I can't wait for it to come out!" 
Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' is about 456 cash-strapped people competing in children's games to win a ton of cash after accepting a strange invitation. 

In 2022, 'Squid Game' earned a total of 14 nominations at the American major awards ceremony 'Emmy Awards', the most ever for a non-English-language show. 

In the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won four awards in total, including 'Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series' to Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series' to actor Lee Jung Jae, 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series' to Jung Hoyeon and 'Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Award' to actress Lee You Mi. 

The members of 'Squid Game 2' include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo from the first season, and new faces include Kim Sieun, Yim Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul and Yang Dong-geun, Park Gyuyoung, Jo Yuri, Kang Ae-shim, Lee David, Lee Jin Uk, Roh Jae Won, Won Ji An, Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P) and more. 

The second season of this 2021 worldwide-beloved series 'Squid Game' is currently in production, and is planned to be unveiled next year. 
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cine Town, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
