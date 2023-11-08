[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Go Up to JUNGKOOK·Cha Eun-woo·JAEHYUN at a Pub; Steal Cups They Used

이미지 확대하기

Non-Korean sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans) in Korea were spotted making three members of K-pop boy groups JUNGKOOK of BTS, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO and JAEHYUN of NCT feel uncomfortable while they were casually hanging out together.Recently, one 'fan' shared a story of the time when she and her friends met JUNGKOOK, Cha Eun-woo and JAEHYUN at a Korean-style pub in Apgujeong, Seoul, along with videos and photos taken on that day.The first video started off with her going up to the three K-pop stars having drinks and food together at the pub, filming them.She asked JUNGKOOK for an autograph, then suddenly exclaimed, "Oh, is that Cha Eun-woo? I had no idea!", and kept asking them questions that they did not understand.As she repeatedly asked them random questions that were hard to comprehend, JAEHYUN decided to do something about it.He politely told the fan in English, "I'm really sorry, but we're having our own time right now. So, could you please...?"But she did not stop there; she secretly filmed them leaving the pub, then she also took photos of she and her friends holding two different paper cups in their hands, explaining that they were paper cups used by JUNGKOOK and Cha Eun-woo.After that, the 'fan' gave some details of their interaction with JUNGKOOK."When they paid and left the pub, JUNGKOOK was dancing on the street. It looked like he was in a good mood. He was walking behind Cha Eun-woo, JAEHYUN and his other non-celebrity friends. And we obviously couldn't miss the opportunity. When we ran to JUNGKOOK, he thankfully stopped walking for us.""His song happened to be playing outside a restaurant nearby, so I asked him if we could sing together. We sang for like a minute and a half until one of his non-celebrity friends came and pulled him away from us.""Guys, oh my God, he was wearing a leather jacket, and he looked amazing in the corner of the alley with cool red lighting and stuff. And I touched his arm multiple times to guide him away from the big road to the side of the alley. I'm still shaking from all that. It was just such an incredible thing that could ever happen to me."Fans were furious after seeing her post; they firmly stated that she and her friends completely failed to respect their privacy, especially JUNGKOOK's.Under her post, they left comments like, "Don't even call yourselves fans. You guys don't deserve that title.", "Poor guys. They must've felt so uncomfortable. You should be ashamed of yourself, girl! Not proud!", "This is unbelievable. Do you not know how to respect others' privacy? They're people too!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)