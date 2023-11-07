[SBS Star] Jung Hyung Don Says He Was Dating His Wife While Being Taeyeon's On-Air Husband

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Jung Hyung Don shared that he was dating his wife TV writer Han Yoo-ra while being Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's on-air husband.On November 3, Jung Hyung Don was seen meeting mukbang YouTuber Ddodinddodin at a Korean barbecue restaurant for his YouTube show.While having some lamb barbecue together, Jung Hyung Don asked Ddodinddodin if she was currently dating anyone.Ddodinddodin answered, "No, I actually broke up with my boyfriend just last month. We weren't together for long; only for about a month. Very short. I met him at a bar, where I went to grab a few drinks with my friends. He was the owner of the bar we went to."Then, she explained why they broke up, "It was because of my YouTube. I just started my own channel, so I wanted to give it my all. I believed it was time for me to focus on my work, not my dating life. But I do feel kind of sad about us breaking up."Gasping, Jung Hyung Don exclaimed, "What? Seriously? That's why you two broke up? How ridiculous! Work should never be an excuse to stop loving someone."He continued, "I mean, I was dating my wife when I was filming 'We Got Married' with Taeyeon."Looking very shocked, Ddodinddodin asked, "How... How could you do that...?!"Jung Hyung Don shrugged his shoulders, then told her, "Well, work is work and dating is dating."Jung Hyung Don and Taeyeon featured in MBC's popular reality show 'We Got Married' as an on-air couple at the beginning of 2009.Jung Hyung Don-Taeyeon's 'relationship' was controversial due to their huge age difference, but they were also much loved.Only three months after they began their on-air romance, however, Jung Hyung Don made his relationship with Han Yoo-ra public and stepped down from the show.The two lovebirds, who met while working on SBS' television show 'Mystery Special Forces' (literal translation), married each other in September 2009, and Han Yoo-ra gave birth to twin girls in December 2012.(Credit= '뭉친TV' YouTube, MBC We Got Married)(SBS Star)