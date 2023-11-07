[SBS Star] Yoon Sang Reveals How Lyricist Kim Eana Played a Big Role in His Son ANTON's Debut

이미지 확대하기

Singer Yoon Sang said that lyricist Kim Eana played a big part in his son ANTON's debut as a member of K-pop boy group RIIZE.On November 6, Yoon Sang guested on MBC's radio show hosted by Kim Eana.Kim Eana greeted Yoon Sang by saying, "Looks like you've got yourself a new nickname: ANTON's father."Yoon Sang laughed and said, "Yeah, people have been calling me that a lot lately."During the show, ANTON's fans sent messages to Yoon Sang that made him laugh; they playfully called themselves his daughter-in-law.While talking about his son, Yoon Sang said Kim Eana played a big part in ANTON starting his career in the entertainment industry."Looking back on the past 15 years of my life, you've always been there for every important moment. You played a big part in those moments, and I believe it helped my music career.", Yoon Sang told Kim Eana.Then, he stated, "You took a photo of me and ANTON in a diner before the pandemic, and it made ANTON famous. He gained ten thousand new followers on social media because of it.""I know! And he was in the news because of his striking good looks in the photo.", Kim Eana recalled and said, "That was when Chan-young (ANTON's Korean name) chose to work in the entertainment industry instead of becoming a swimmer.""Oh yeah.", Yoon Sang nodded and joked, "Once his Instagram followers skyrocketed thanks to you, he started getting some interesting ideas."He added, "I can tell he's been working hard on his new passion, but watching him dance still feels a bit strange to me."When one of the listeners asked Yoon Sang if he attempted the dance challenge to RIIZE's debut song, 'Get A Guitar', the singer confessed that he tried but failed."Not that I actually danced to it,", he said, "But I gave up trying the first move. It felt like I was doing something really wrong. Many seem to have failed at the beginning of the dance, so I guess it can be quite challenging."The singer added, "I chose to do a simpler one in the future. People asked my son to do the challenge with me, but he said to me, 'It might be hard on you, so maybe another time.'."(Credit= 'Mhz 므흐즈' YouTube, 'eanakim' 'anton_riize' Instagram)(SBS Star)