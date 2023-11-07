[SBS Star] BAMBAM Tells Why He Did Not Try Auditioning for SM Ent. Despite Wanting to Join Badly

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed why he did not try auditioning for SM Entertainment despite wanting to join it so badly.On November 3, BAMBAM revealed a new episode of his YouTube show 'Bam House 3' featuring TEN of another boy group NCT.While complimenting each other's talent, BAMBAM curiously asked TEN whether he auditioned to get into SM Entertainment or he was scouted by a casting director.As TEN told him that he auditioned to join his agency, BAMBAM replied, "That makes sense, seeing how incredibly talented you are. You have the talent to be part of the industry. You're the kind of person who belongs here."TEN remained humble though; he said, "The truth is, I wasn't that great at singing and dancing then. I got much better after getting properly trained at SM Entertainment."Then, BAMBAM disclosed a surprising fact about himself, "I actually really wanted to get into SM Entertainment."Bitterly smiling, he added, "But I never even tried to get into the company because I wasn't good-looking."TEN responded in disbelief, "What are you talking about, BAMBAM? Things are different these days. They'll like you as long as you have charms, and you are totally charming!"BAMBAM laughingly stated, "Yeah, that may be true nowadays, but it wasn't like that back in the day."After laughing together, TEN recalled seeing BAMBAM on Thai television, "You were a member of a dance crew with LISA of BLACKPINK, right? I remember watching your performance on television at my home in Thailand before coming to Korea."He resumed, "You covered 'Rainism' at that time. Young BAMBAM with a bowl cut and a pair of sunglasses is still vivid in my mind.", making BAMBAM blush.(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)