[SBS Star] "She Says Things Like..." Choi Ji Woo Describes How Talkative Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Is
Published 2023.11.07 14:06
Actress Choi Ji Woo described her life as the mother of a 3-year-old daughter. 

On November 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's comedian Kim Youngchul-hosted radio show 'Power FM', Choi Ji Woo joined as a guest. 

During the radio show, the production team spotted a message in the live chat room that said, "I recently saw Choi Ji Woo at an indoor play area near Seoul Forest Park with her daughter. It was interesting, as I didn't expect to see a celebrity at a place like that. Anyway, Choi Ji Woo looked the same as herself on TV." 

After Kim Youngchul read the message out to her, Choi Ji Woo stated, "Oh yeah, my daughter and I go to the indoor play area near Seoul Forest Park quite regularly. We go there like every two or three weeks. Sometimes, we would go to other indoor play areas." 

She laughingly added, "I usually go with a T-shirt and pair of sweatpants. But I feel like I should start dressing up for my visits to indoor play areas now!"
Then, Kim Youngchul asked how her daughter is doing; Choi Ji Woo answered, "She's doing great. She talks a lot. Too much, in fact. The only time she doesn't say anything is when she's asleep." 

But she said it is fun to speak with her, "When she was younger, I wasn't able to make proper conversation with her. But nowadays, we can actually have a real talk. So, talking with her has become much more fun. She's also good at talking. Some things that she says surprise me. They make me go, 'Where did she learn those words?' She's so adorable." 
Listening to her talk, one listener asked Choi Ji Woo via live message, "Is she pretty like you? What if she tells you that she wants to enter the entertainment industry like you? Would you be okay with your daughter making her debut as a singer/actress?" 

First, Choi Ji Woo gave her answer on her daughter's appearance, "Well, she still has a long way to go to catch up with my beauty.", then laughed hard. 

Next, she detailed whether she would be for or against her daughter wanting to be part of the entertainment industry, "If my daughter says she wants to make her debut, then I won't stop her. If she has the right talent, I won't say no to it. But I definitely wouldn't lead her to this field myself." 
Back in March 2018, Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity man working in the IT sector after a year of dating him. 

The couple welcomed their first child 'Roo-ah' to the world in May 2020. 

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
