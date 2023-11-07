뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Don't Recommend Marriage" Tablo Shares Why He Does Not Think Marriage Is a Good Idea
Published 2023.11.07
Tablo of hip-hop group Epik High shared his thoughts on marriage.

Tablo, Mithra, and Tukutz of Epik High made a guest appearance on the November 6 episode of singer Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show.

Sung Si-kyung, who had known them for a long time, could not help but notice that all three of them had gotten married and started families, unlike him.

Tablo said that his 13-year-old daughter Haru has grown a lot, to the point where she now feels like a close friend to him.
Tablo wondered why Sung Si-kyung, who is 44 years old, had not married yet.

"Are you planning to get married someday? Or, are you not interested in getting married?", he asked Sung Si-kyung, adding that he was simply curious.

"I would like to get married, but I don't want to settle down with just anyone.", Sung Si-kyung replied, "I don't like the idea of finding a partner for marriage. I want to fall in love with someone and then marry them."

He added, "But because of my job, age, and current situation, I don't have many opportunities to meet new people."
Tablo, who has been married for 14 years, then shared his honest opinion on marriage.

"People often come to ask me about my experience with marriage and whether I believe it is essential. To be completely honest, I don't recommend marriage.", he told Sung Si-kung.

Tablo continued, "I don't think that marriage is a well-thought-out social institution, and my wife feels the same way. I think it's just the most convenient option when you love someone and wish to share a life with them."
After Tablo talked openly about marriage, other members of Epik High also said what they thought about the matter.

Mithra agreed to what Tablo said and remarked, "Yeah, I always tell people that it is a strategy to keep your girlfriend next to you, to make your relationship last."

"Well, I think marriage means giving up half of who you are.", said Tukutz.

Meanwhile, Tablo tied the knot with actress Kang Hye-jeong in 2009 and welcomed their daughter Haru in 2010.
(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube, 'tabloisdad' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
