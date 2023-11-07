[SBS Star] "I Don't Recommend Marriage" Tablo Shares Why He Does Not Think Marriage Is a Good Idea

Tablo, Mithra, and Tukutz of Epik High made a guest appearance on the November 6 episode of singer Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show.
Sung Si-kyung, who had known them for a long time, could not help but notice that all three of them had gotten married and started families, unlike him.
Tablo said that his 13-year-old daughter Haru has grown a lot, to the point where she now feels like a close friend to him.
"Are you planning to get married someday? Or, are you not interested in getting married?", he asked Sung Si-kyung, adding that he was simply curious.
"I would like to get married, but I don't want to settle down with just anyone.", Sung Si-kyung replied, "I don't like the idea of finding a partner for marriage. I want to fall in love with someone and then marry them."
He added, "But because of my job, age, and current situation, I don't have many opportunities to meet new people."
"People often come to ask me about my experience with marriage and whether I believe it is essential. To be completely honest, I don't recommend marriage.", he told Sung Si-kung.
Tablo continued, "I don't think that marriage is a well-thought-out social institution, and my wife feels the same way. I think it's just the most convenient option when you love someone and wish to share a life with them."
Mithra agreed to what Tablo said and remarked, "Yeah, I always tell people that it is a strategy to keep your girlfriend next to you, to make your relationship last."
"Well, I think marriage means giving up half of who you are.", said Tukutz.
Meanwhile, Tablo tied the knot with actress Kang Hye-jeong in 2009 and welcomed their daughter Haru in 2010.
(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube, 'tabloisdad' Instagram)
