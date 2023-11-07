[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I've Mostly Dated Americans" Jessi Shares Why She Stopped Dating Korean Guys

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jessi revealed why she does not date Korean guys.On November 5, a new episode of popular YouTube show 'Psick Show' was unveiled.When Jessi and the three hosts―Lee Yong-joo, Jeong Jae-hyung and Kim Min-soo―spoke together, they touched upon the topic of dating.While doing so, Jessi told them her dating history, "I've dated about six to seven guys up to now. I've had a long relationship with each of them."Jessi disclosed an interesting fact afterward, "The older I got, the less I dated Koreans. Most of them were Americans."Her words got Kim Min-soo curious, so he asked, "Why is that? Do you not like Koreans?"To this, Jessi immediately answered, "No, that's not the reason. I love Koreans. I'm also proud to be Korean. But... Koreans can't handle me. No Korean guys were able to handle me."She added, "A fascinating thing is, though, that Korean men have a stronger personality. They say things like, 'Don't do that.' to me. But I don't like that. I'm an independent woman, you know."After that, Jessi described the types of guys she likes, "I like guys that would make me a better person. I had a type before, but nowadays, I just like guys who make me a better person. And make me happier. I don't really care about their looks. He might be really good-looking, yeah? But I wouldn't go for him if he has a bad personality."She exclaimed, "Oh!", then clarified her previous statement, "I mean... I do care a little about the way they look, of course. Because... A first impression is mostly about appearance, but I care more about their personality. That's what I was trying to say earlier."Then, Jessi dug in even deeper about her type, "I do prefer guys who speak English though. Because I never go like, 'oppa' to the guy I'm with. I always go, 'babe' in English. That simply seems more natural to me."Jessi was born in New York in 1988 and raised in New Jersey, the United States.In 2003, she moved to Korea all by herself in the hope of entering the music industry; she managed to make her debut in 2005.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)(SBS Star)