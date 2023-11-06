[SBS Star] HyunA Reunites with Ex-Boyfriend DAWN as Labelmates as She Joins AT AREA

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist HyunA has signed a contract with AT AREA, a hip-hop label founded by the music-producing and composing duo GroovyRoom.On November 6, AT AREA announced the signing of HyunA's exclusive contract.AT AREA stated, "We signed an exclusive contract with HyunA, one of the top performers in the K-pop industry. HyunA, the true artist who leads the trend with innovative music and performances, is ready to show her talents in a broader range with our support."Previously, on November 5, HyunA posted a teaser clip of her comeback on her Instagram and captioned it, "This is HyunA's _________ (Trailer) 2023.11.06 6 PM KST."In the video, HyunA wore a yellow fur jacket and sported striking orange hair while performing captivating dance moves.The unique and bold artwork featured in the video sparked anticipation for HyunA's upcoming release.About her new chapter with AT AREA, HyunA remarked, "I'm thrilled and excited to start a new journey with GroovyRoom and AT AREA at this important point in my career.""AT AREA represents a delicate artistic sensibility, not only in music but in many other fields, and our perspectives are connected for the most part. There will be new music, performances, and styles from me, and it'd definitely be worth the wait.", she added.Many people were surprised to hear that HyunA had signed with AT AREA since her ex-boyfriend, K-pop artist DAWN, joined the agency earlier this year.Regarding this matter, AT AREA stated, "HyunA's personal issue with DAWN was not taken into account when we made exclusive contracts with her. HyunA joining us does not mean that HyunA and DAWN are getting back together.""We only focused on HyunA's talent and presence as an artist.", they emphasized.The relationship between HyunA and DAWN started back in 2016, made public in 2018, and came to an end in 2022.As HyunA signed a contract with AT AREA, she and DAWN became labelmates for the second time since they both were under P Nation, an entertainment company, from 2019 to 2022.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'hyojong_1994' Instagram, AT AREA)(SBS Star)