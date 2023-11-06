[SBS Star] "I Feel Lonely, but..." Lee Dong Wook Shares that His Ability to Love Is Dying

On November 3, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Single in Seoul' took place at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University.
Starring Lee Dong Wook and actress Lim Soo-jung, 'Single in Seoul' depicts a fun story about 'Young-ho' (Lee Dong Wook), an influencer who loves being single, and 'Hyun-jin' (Lim Soo-jung), an editor-in-chief who hates being single, meeting to work on a book about single life together.
They both agreed that it was 'easier' to be single; Lee Dong Wook explained, "I totally understood how Young-ho felt. I could really relate to him because I'm much more comfortable by myself now as well. If I'm being honest with you, I think my ability to love is dying. I'm not sure if I'm capable of being in love anymore."
He chuckled, then continued, "When I'm outside, I need to be this person that I'm expected to be, whether I like it or not. But when I'm alone, I can just be myself, do whatever I want. As it'd been years since I'd lived this way, I felt like there was a connection between me and Young-ho."
He resumed, "I enjoy being single, but at the same time, I do feel lonely. I do occasionally think about meeting a good person and dating her."
Quietly laughing, she added, "If I do find someone that I like though, I always make sure that he knows that I have a feeling for him so that I can get something started with him. In that sense, I'm quite similar to Hyun-jin."
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)
(SBS Star)