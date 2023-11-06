뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Feel Lonely, but..." Lee Dong Wook Shares that His Ability to Love Is Dying
Published 2023.11.06
Actor Lee Dong Wook revealed that he is becoming less and less confident about being in love now that he has been single for too long. 

On November 3, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Single in Seoul' took place at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University. 

Starring Lee Dong Wook and actress Lim Soo-jung, 'Single in Seoul' depicts a fun story about 'Young-ho' (Lee Dong Wook), an influencer who loves being single, and 'Hyun-jin' (Lim Soo-jung), an editor-in-chief who hates being single, meeting to work on a book about single life together. 
Since the two stars are single themselves, they shared their thoughts on being single during the press conference. 

They both agreed that it was 'easier' to be single; Lee Dong Wook explained, "I totally understood how Young-ho felt. I could really relate to him because I'm much more comfortable by myself now as well. If I'm being honest with you, I think my ability to love is dying. I'm not sure if I'm capable of being in love anymore." 

He chuckled, then continued, "When I'm outside, I need to be this person that I'm expected to be, whether I like it or not. But when I'm alone, I can just be myself, do whatever I want. As it'd been years since I'd lived this way, I felt like there was a connection between me and Young-ho." 

He resumed, "I enjoy being single, but at the same time, I do feel lonely. I do occasionally think about meeting a good person and dating her." 
After that, Lim Soo-jung stated, "My character Hyun-jin doesn't like being single, but I'm pretty okay with being single. It may have to do with being single for too long, but I honestly feel like it's okay to be by myself." 

Quietly laughing, she added, "If I do find someone that I like though, I always make sure that he knows that I have a feeling for him so that I can get something started with him. In that sense, I'm quite similar to Hyun-jin." 
'Single in Seoul' is expected to hit the theaters on November 29. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
