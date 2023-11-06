뉴스
[SBS Star] Jessi Shares How Many K-Pop Stars Hide Smoking Habits·Cosmetic Surgeries from the Public
Published 2023.11.06 11:06 Updated 2023.11.06 11:07 View Count
Hip-hop artist Jessi shared that she finds it funny that so many K-pop stars hide their smoking habits and cosmetic surgeries from the public. 

On November 4 episode of entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show 'The K Star Next Door 3', Jessi made a guest appearance. 

When commenting about Jessi's personality, Jonathan mentioned her widely-known honesty. 

"You're such an honest person, noona. Not only did you make your smoking habits public, but also your cosmetic surgeries. I feel like that's one of the biggest reasons why people love you so much. This made me wonder though. What makes you want to be this honest?" 
Jessi
Without hesitation, Jessi answered, "Well, it's simple. I just find it funny to hide those things. Let's say that I got cosmetic surgery done, then went on a television show after that. When the hosts are like, 'Oh, you've become much prettier!', I react, 'Thank you! I guess my new makeup works really well on me. It's all thanks to the different style of makeup I put on today. Does it suit me?'"

"That's funny, isn't it? I think it's cringey as well. I actually know so many people who do that, and... I don't want to do that myself.", she added. 
Jessi
Then, Jessi spoke about singers and their smoking habits, "A lot of people tend to assume that K-pop stars don't smoke. They also pretend like they don't even know what a cigarette is. But if they get busted while doing so, they'll receive even greater backlash. I mean, of course, smoking is bad for you, but I'm simply saying, 'Why hide it like that?'"  

She resumed saying that celebrities should be more forthcoming about matters, pointing out that it gets funnier when they hide things. 
 

(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
