[SBS Star] Lyricist Kim Eana Wrote Lyrics for IVE WONYOUNG that Were Too Narcissistic & Got Rejected?

Lyricist Kim Eana expressed her love for WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE.Kim Eana appeared on the November 2 episode of a YouTube show hosted by Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ.While talking about the lyrics Kim Eana wrote for many K-pop artists, Kim Jae Joong mentioned one of her recent hits.He turned to Kim Eana and asked, "Is it true that you wrote a certain phrase in IVE's 'I AM' just for WONYOUNG?"Kim Eana said yes and started her story by describing her emotional state when asked to write lyrics for 'I AM'."I was completely captivated by WONYOUNG and spent a lot of time watching her fan cams. As I watched footage after footage, I thought that she must be one of those stars that only comes around once every millennium. While I was thinking about it, IVE's agency requested me to write lyrics for 'I AM'."Kim Eana said that there was a phrase in 'I AM' inspired by WONYOUNG and that it was rejected by the agency."The original phrase said, 'I am someone's dreams come true'. I mean, picture WONYOUNG saying that. I bet no one would say it's not true. Plus, I knew that narcissism was the group's recurring concept."She continued, "But the agency said it was 'too much' and suggested changing it. So, it turned out to be, 'You are someone's dreams come true.'. The message is not just for WONYOUNG anymore; it belongs to everyone."'I AM' was released after a few edits and was a smash hit.Kim Eana proclaimed, "It is my home run of the year."After listening to her story, Kim Jae Joong wondered if she and the IVE member had ever met.Kim Eana said that they go to the same gym but have never met each other.She added, "I heard that she appears in the gym early in the morning and does her exercise and goes. Apparently, she hits the gym at least five times a week."Kim Jae Joong was surprised to hear that because of WONYOUNG's notoriously busy schedule."I think she's like a celebrity version of a model student, which is exactly the type of celebrity I like. That made me like her even more.", said Kim Eana, and Kim Jae Joong added, "I think her name will be bigger in the future."(Credit= '우하머그 uhmg studio' YouTube, Starship Entertainment)(SBS Star)