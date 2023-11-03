뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Finds Born-Only-a-Year-Before-Her-Debut LE SSERAFIM Hong Eunchae So Cute
Published 2023.11.03
K-pop artist SUNMI found Hong Eunchae of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM so cute. 

On November 2, a new episode of KBS Kpop's YouTube show 'Eunchae's Star Diary', featuring SUNMI as the guest, was unveiled. 

While speaking with Hong Eunchae, SUNMI discovered that Hong Eunchae was born in 2006, which is only a year before her debut as a member of disbanded girl group Wonder Girls. 

SUNMI gasped in shock, then commented, "Oh, in that case, you must not know Wonder Girls' songs like 'Tell Me' (2007) or 'Nobody' (2008)." 
SUNMI
Surprisingly, Hong Eunchae told her that she knew all of them; she explained, "Although I was way too young at that time, you guys pretty much dominated the K-pop world then. So, when I got older, I learned how great you were and even listened to your songs. Even kids these days know 'Tell Me' and 'Nobody'." 

Following that, she asked, "You know how dance challenges are a thing nowadays, right? Is it correct that Wonder Girls started it?" 

Shyly, SUNMI answered, "I guess you could say that. Back in the day, people would gather in a public area for 'Tell Me' dance challenges. I remember one dance challenge being done in prison. In that video, you can see prisoners dancing to 'Tell Me' together." 

She continued, "I had no time to really feel the popularity of 'Tell Me' though. When we were promoting 'Tell Me', we were always busy. My days went like... Our dorm, beauty salon, broadcasting studios and festivals. All I did besides work was sleep. It was much later when I realized how popular it was." 
SUNMI
Then, Hong Eunchae said to SUNMI that she was the most celebrity-like celebrity she has ever met. 

After thanking her, SUNMI stated, "If you've been in the industry for like 17 years, then you'll become like that as well." 

She added, sounding excited, "And I'm just finding you so cute, Eunchae. You're so cute! I can't get over your cuteness!"

Their cute sunbae-hoobae moment put a smile on everyone watching the show.  
 

(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지