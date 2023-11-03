뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Marvels' Director Reveals Why She Wanted Park Seo Jun to Be Part of the Movie
[SBS Star] 'The Marvels' Director Reveals Why She Wanted Park Seo Jun to Be Part of the Movie

Published 2023.11.03 16:45 View Count
[SBS Star] The Marvels Director Reveals Why She Wanted Park Seo Jun to Be Part of the Movie
American filmmaker Nia DaCosta shared reasons why she wanted actor Park Seo Jun to be part of the movie 'The Marvels'. 

On November 1, Korean film magazine Cine21 released their recent interview with Nia DaCosta. 
In this interview, Nia DaCosta spoke about the upcoming film 'The Marvels' that is to be released in Korea on November 8. 

Since 'Prince Yan' in the film was played by Park Seo Jun, she was asked why she thought it was a good idea to cast Park Seo Jun in 'The Marvels'.

Nia DaCosta explained that it began with her love for Korean dramas, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, I was recommended 'Itaewon Class' by some of my friends who told me that I would like the show. I love K-dramas. It's been years since I've been into them. It all started in my teenage years. My favorites were 'On Air', 'Soulmate' and 'My Lovely Sam Soon'."  

She continued, "So, one day, I binge-watched 'Itaewon Class' to return to those days. And Seo Jun's acting in the drama really impressed me. Then, I got to watch some of his other works afterward, and I eventually remembered him." 

She added, "When I was offered to direct 'The Marvels', I thought hard on who to choose for the role of 'Prince Yan'. Then, suddenly, Park Seo Jun came to my mind." 
'The Marvels' is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. 

It is said to be a sequel to 'Captain Marvel', which was a film released in 2019. 

The main cast of 'The Marvels' include Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson and Park Seo Jun.

Park Seo Jun plays 'Prince Yan', a charismatic prince of the planet called Aladna.
