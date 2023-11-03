[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Feel Like I Can Even Date Him Now!" HOSHI Flirts with TAEMIN

이미지 확대하기

HOSHI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN was seen flirting with TAEMIN of another boy group SHINee.On November 2, a video of TAEMIN and HOSHI was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel.The video showed TAEMIN and HOSHI talking to each other on their phones in the same studio with a room divider between them.TAEMIN was given a name 'Kim Bong-seok' from Disney+'s series 'Moving', but HOSHI knew who he was talking with.However, TAEMIN had no idea who he was speaking with; he thought he was talking to a girl named 'Jang Hee-soo', also from 'Moving'.TAEMIN also had a pair of noise-cancelling earphones in his ears, whereas HOSHI did not.At first, they engrossed in being the characters of the series, but that soon broke as HOSHI constantly sent him flirty messages like, "I'm thinking about you right now.", "Do you want my kiss?" and so on.At that instant, TAEMIN told the production team, "This isn't a girl. I can sense it. It's totally a guy who's trying to fool me into thinking he's a girl."During their conversation, they decided to send each other a screenshot of their home screen.Seeing TAEMIN had over a thousand unread KakaoTalk―the most popular mobile instant messaging application in Korea―messages, HOSHI commented, "Are you that kind of person who doesn't reply fast?"TAEMIN answered, "Yeah, I always tell myself that I should read and reply to those messages, but I end up forgetting about it all the time."HOSHI once again responded with a flirty message, "I understand. I still like you though."TAEMIN burst out laughing, then commented, "This person's amazing at flirting!"Following that, they screenshotted and sent one another their playlist, and this was where TAEMIN figured out he was speaking with HOSHI.It was after spotting 'Romeo+Juliette' on top of his playlist; 'Romeo+Juliette' is SHINee's 2009 song, which is a song that not many non-SHINee fans know.TAEMIN explained why he believed 'Jang Hee-soo' was HOSHI, "HOSHI is a big fan of SHINee. And he listens to those songs by SHINee that only true fans would listen to."Later, when they finally revealed themselves, they laughed hard and hugged each other.Then, HOSHI started complaining, "It's been ages since you said you were going to buy me a meal! When is it going to be?!"Chuckling, TAEMIN responded, "Sorry about that. I will soon. I promise.", then shared what it was like having a talk with HOSHI without knowing that it was him, "Well, it was fun for me, but it must've been even more fun for HOSHI."He continued, "I love SEVENTEEN, but HOSHI has always been my favorite SEVENTEEN member. I've always rooted for him. It's been a while since I wanted to film something with him, and I'm glad that we were able to do this today."When asked if he felt closer to HOSHI, TAEMIN playfully said, "Definitely. I feel like I can even date him now!"(Credit= 'KODE 코드' YouTube, 'ho5hi_kwon' Instagram)(SBS Star)