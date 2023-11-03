[SBS Star] K-Pop Fans Fiercely Debate on the Appropriateness of SHINee TAEMIN's Album Concept

On October 30, TAEMIN dropped his fourth solo mini album 'Guilty'.
According to HANTEO Chart, which keeps track of physical album sales in Korea and at HANTAO's global partner record companies, the sales of 'Guilty' surpassed 130,000 copies.
'Guilty' Archive Box Version, for instance, comes in a box that looks like a shoebox.
Once you open the shoebox, you are welcomed with 'Guilty' CD, post cards, photobook and more.
Then, there is a hole over another hard paper that you use to open it, then you immediately see a mini poster, then big photo cards, regular photo cards, TAEMIN's 'ID card' and other 'Guilty' special merchandise.
It simply did not feel right for them as it contained vibes that were overly sensual, and illegal to some extent.
What made them feel specifically more uncomfortable was that they felt like they were illegally spying on him during his alone time.
When you opened it, there was the poster of TAEMIN lying on a bed in what it looks like a motel room.
The photos in the photocards that came after the poster were close-up shots of his body parts―each of his eye, lips, lower part of his belly with underwear, his feet wearing socks and shoes in a careless manner.
There were close-ups of sweat running down his neck, his mouth with an ice cube inside and him having a melting red popsicle as well.
Not only that, but there was also a photo of his underwear and jeans lying on the floor.
Fans pointed out that not just the design of the Archive Box Version, but the theme of the album itself was wrong on so many levels.
Both sides are currently arguing without compromising their views.
everything from the shoebox with the hidden compartment to the scattered photos to the handwritten CD design to the receipt and ID to the single shoelace.. this is a memory box and taemin is king of the parasocial fantasy pic.twitter.com/hIUB0fekW2— 〰 (@SaraOT5) November 2, 2023
