뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] K-Pop Fans Fiercely Debate on the Appropriateness of SHINee TAEMIN's Album Concept
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] K-Pop Fans Fiercely Debate on the Appropriateness of SHINee TAEMIN's Album Concept

Published 2023.11.03 12:14 View Count
[SBS Star] K-Pop Fans Fiercely Debate on the Appropriateness of SHINee TAEMINs Album Concept
A heated debate has erupted among K-pop fans over the inappropriateness of the concept of K-pop boy group SHINee TAEMIN's latest album. 

On October 30, TAEMIN dropped his fourth solo mini album 'Guilty'. 

According to HANTEO Chart, which keeps track of physical album sales in Korea and at HANTAO's global partner record companies, the sales of 'Guilty' surpassed 130,000 copies. 
TAEMIN
Fans are starting to receive their physical albums now, and they are not all reacting to it the same way.

'Guilty' Archive Box Version, for instance, comes in a box that looks like a shoebox. 

Once you open the shoebox, you are welcomed with 'Guilty' CD, post cards, photobook and more. 

Then, there is a hole over another hard paper that you use to open it, then you immediately see a mini poster, then big photo cards, regular photo cards, TAEMIN's 'ID card' and other 'Guilty' special merchandise. 
TAEMIN
Some fans claimed that the overall experience of album unboxing made it seem as if they were doing something they should not be doing. 

It simply did not feel right for them as it contained vibes that were overly sensual, and illegal to some extent. 

What made them feel specifically more uncomfortable was that they felt like they were illegally spying on him during his alone time. 
TAEMIN
First, the hole to open the hard paper looked like they were secretly picked with a finger. 

When you opened it, there was the poster of TAEMIN lying on a bed in what it looks like a motel room. 

The photos in the photocards that came after the poster were close-up shots of his body parts―each of his eye, lips, lower part of his belly with underwear, his feet wearing socks and shoes in a careless manner. 
TAEMIN
TAEMIN
TAEMIN
Next, the photos in the photobook featured TAEMIN in his 'motel room' wearing a sleeveless shirt, and also nothing on top. 

There were close-ups of sweat running down his neck, his mouth with an ice cube inside and him having a melting red popsicle as well.  

Not only that, but there was also a photo of his underwear and jeans lying on the floor. 

Fans pointed out that not just the design of the Archive Box Version, but the theme of the album itself was wrong on so many levels. 
TAEMIN
TAEMIN
Other fans, however, argued back, saying that the voyeuristic and overly sensual nature of the album's content was intentionally designed to make viewers feel 'guilty', as the album title suggested. 

Both sides are currently arguing without compromising their views. 
 
(Credit= 'valuable6v6' 'ihatetoma' 'SaraOT5' 'LeeTM93' 'tae______m' 'onebyone_tm' X, WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지