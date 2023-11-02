[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Steps Down from Hosting Blue Dragon Film Awards After 30 Years

이미지 확대하기

Actors have expressed their support and respect for Kim Hye Soo following the news that she will step down as the host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards after 30 years.On November 2, media outlet Sport Chosun reported that Kim Hye Soo will no longer host the Blue Dragon Film Awards after this year's ceremony on November 24.Kim Hye Soo has hosted the Blue Dragon Film Awards every year since 1993-except for the 19th ceremony in 1998.Debuted in 1986, Kim Hye Soo quickly became famous; since then, she has been widely recognized as an iconic figure in the Korean film world.While pursuing her acting career, she was announcing the winners of the Blue Dragon Film Awards with her deep affection for Korean cinema.Throughout the years, she became the face of the Blue Dragon Film Awards with her fluent presentation and genuine care for movie people.Kim Hye Soo's exquisite dresses were an annual highlight, garnering many headlines that dubbed her 'The Goddess of Blue Dragon'.Kim Hye Soo is the longest-running host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and she is also a notable winner.She has won the most 'Best Actress' awards in the Blue Dragon Film Awards' history, taking home the honor at the 14th, 16th, and 27th ceremonies.As the news of Kim Hye Soo's departure from the host role spread, fellow actors expressed their sadness, respect, and support.Actor Ryu Seung Ryong shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "For all these years, you gave comfort and courage to every nominee with delicate care and compassion. You are the history of the Blue Dragon Film Awards. I appreciate and respect your efforts."Actress Lee Mi Do also shared an article about Kim Hye Soo's departure from the ceremony on her social media account and said, "Who could ever replace her? And what would it have been like hosting the ceremony for 30 years? Reading this piece, I felt sad that we had to let her go, and gained a new level of respect for her 30 years as the host of the ceremony that I didn't know before. I truly respect you."(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'ryuseungryong' 'lee_mido' Instagram)(SBS Star)