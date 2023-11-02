[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seon-kyun·Cho Yeo Jeong's Affectionate Moments Caught; Did They Have an Affair?

이미지 확대하기

Amid actor Lee Seon-kyun's drug scandal, he now faces another claim that he may have cheated on his wife actress Jeon Hye-jin with actress Cho Yeo Jeong.Back on October 23, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked Lee Seon-kyun for violating the Narcotics Control Act.According to the police, the actor allegedly used various illicit drugs, including marijuana, with a private adult entertainment bar worker at her home.His phone has recently been confiscated by the police, and he is to be summoned to the police station for questioning this Saturday for the second time.In the midst of all this, one past video of Lee Seon-kyun resurfaced, and it instantly caught the eye of everyone.It was a video of the cast of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's film 'Parasite' walking out of a building following their Oscar after-party.At the party, it was said that they had some drinks together to celebrate their big win at the awards ceremony.In this video, taken by American media outlet TMZ, the cast of 'Parasite' were seen coming out of a building, looking overjoyed.Just outside the building, they took time to speak with people around them and take pictures.When all the other cast members were busy doing that, Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo Jeong, who played a married couple in the movie, were in their own bubble; they did not interact with anyone but themselves.They were not just talking though, they were constantly being touchy-feely with one another.Lee Seon-kyun repeatedly rubbed Cho Yeo Jeong's arms, back and waist with his hands, and also had his arm around her shoulders the whole time they were there.Cho Yeo Jung kept herself very close to Lee Seon-kyun, leaning against his chest, wrapping her arm around his waist and so on.Their affectionate moments made many feel uncomfortable, since Lee Seon-kyun is married―he married Jeon Hye-jin in 2009, and they have two sons.They bashed Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo Jeong for being so touchy-feely when they were not married in real life.They also questioned whether they had an affair, because their ways of touching each other looked way too natural; they accused Lee Seon-kyun of cheating on his wife.Under this video, they wrote comments such as, "This is disgusting! They definitely weren't simply being friendly then.", "There was something between them for sure. I mean, look at them!", "They probably didn't really think about the camera since it wasn't a Korean broadcaster, and they weren't the main ones in the frame. They could've been much more touchy-feely if there were no cameras around.", "Did you guys notice Park So Dam pretending as if she didn't see them? She must've seen them like that a bunch of times to act that way." and more.(Credit= TMZ, CJ ENM, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)