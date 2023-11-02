뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seon-kyun·Cho Yeo Jeong's Affectionate Moments Caught; Did They Have an Affair?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seon-kyun·Cho Yeo Jeong's Affectionate Moments Caught; Did They Have an Affair?

Published 2023.11.02 11:48 Updated 2023.11.02 11:50 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seon-kyun·Cho Yeo Jeongs Affectionate Moments Caught; Did They Have an Affair?
Amid actor Lee Seon-kyun's drug scandal, he now faces another claim that he may have cheated on his wife actress Jeon Hye-jin with actress Cho Yeo Jeong. 

Back on October 23, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked Lee Seon-kyun for violating the Narcotics Control Act. 

According to the police, the actor allegedly used various illicit drugs, including marijuana, with a private adult entertainment bar worker at her home. 

His phone has recently been confiscated by the police, and he is to be summoned to the police station for questioning this Saturday for the second time.
Lee Seon-kyun
Lee Seon-kyun
In the midst of all this, one past video of Lee Seon-kyun resurfaced, and it instantly caught the eye of everyone. 

It was a video of the cast of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's film 'Parasite' walking out of a building following their Oscar after-party. 

At the party, it was said that they had some drinks together to celebrate their big win at the awards ceremony. 
Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo Jeong
In this video, taken by American media outlet TMZ, the cast of 'Parasite' were seen coming out of a building, looking overjoyed. 

Just outside the building, they took time to speak with people around them and take pictures. 

When all the other cast members were busy doing that, Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo Jeong, who played a married couple in the movie, were in their own bubble; they did not interact with anyone but themselves. 
Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo Jeong
They were not just talking though, they were constantly being touchy-feely with one another. 

Lee Seon-kyun repeatedly rubbed Cho Yeo Jeong's arms, back and waist with his hands, and also had his arm around her shoulders the whole time they were there. 

Cho Yeo Jung kept herself very close to Lee Seon-kyun, leaning against his chest, wrapping her arm around his waist and so on. 
Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo Jeong
Their affectionate moments made many feel uncomfortable, since Lee Seon-kyun is married―he married Jeon Hye-jin in 2009, and they have two sons. 

They bashed Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo Jeong for being so touchy-feely when they were not married in real life. 

They also questioned whether they had an affair, because their ways of touching each other looked way too natural; they accused Lee Seon-kyun of cheating on his wife. 

Under this video, they wrote comments such as, "This is disgusting! They definitely weren't simply being friendly then.", "There was something between them for sure. I mean, look at them!", "They probably didn't really think about the camera since it wasn't a Korean broadcaster, and they weren't the main ones in the frame. They could've been much more touchy-feely if there were no cameras around.", "Did you guys notice Park So Dam pretending as if she didn't see them? She must've seen them like that a bunch of times to act that way." and more. 

(Credit= TMZ, CJ ENM, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)  

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지