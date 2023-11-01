[SBS Star] Jessi Frowns at a Question Asking, "Do You Think You Can Beat Lee Hyo-ri on the Music Chart?"

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Jessi refused to answer a question about her and singer Lee Hyo-ri.On October 31, Jessi appeared on SBS' television show 'Four Men' and talked with the show's cast members, including entertainer Lee Sang Min.Lee Sang Min told Jessi that he would ask difficult questions and asked her to answer them as if her life depended on it, to which Jessi responded that she would rather die if the question was that hard to answer.Lee Sang Min asked, "Which one do you like better, Jay Park, the current CEO of your agency, or PSY, the CEO of your former agency? You have three seconds to respond."Taken aback by the question, Jessi exclaimed, "I hate them both!"She continued, "No, I like them both, but I'd choose Jay Park. I'm not saying that I don't like PSY or anything. PSY is older than I am, so he has more life experience. Therefore, when I was in his company, I usually respected and followed his decisions. But with Jay Park, I was friends with him first before I joined his agency. The two of us argue a lot, but we make decisions together."Lee Sang Min asked Jessi if the rumor that PSY told her not to wear revealing stage outfits was true, and Jessi said he had just told her to dress more modestly."If someone tells me not to do something, I will do it more. It gets very hot while performing. How could I perform in more 'modest' outfits? Have you seen anyone criticize Beyoncé, the American singer, for wearing revealing clothes on stage? I guess it's a cultural difference.", she said.Another difficult question was asked to Jessi, and this one made her frown."You and Lee Hyo-ri have both released new songs recently. Do you think you can beat her on the music chart?", Lee Sang Min asked.She yelled, "Wait!", and protested, "This question would make me look bad. People will attack me no matter how I respond. How could you ask me such a thing?"As Lee Sang Min continued to press for an answer, Jessi responded, "I'll just die."Then added, "I am what I am. I don't enjoy comparing myself to other folks."(Credit= SBS Four Men, Antenna Music)(SBS Star)