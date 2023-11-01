뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jessi Frowns at a Question Asking, "Do You Think You Can Beat Lee Hyo-ri on the Music Chart?"
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Jessi Frowns at a Question Asking, "Do You Think You Can Beat Lee Hyo-ri on the Music Chart?"

Published 2023.11.01 17:50 View Count
[SBS Star] Jessi Frowns at a Question Asking, "Do You Think You Can Beat Lee Hyo-ri on the Music Chart?"
Hip-hop artist Jessi refused to answer a question about her and singer Lee Hyo-ri.

On October 31, Jessi appeared on SBS' television show 'Four Men' and talked with the show's cast members, including entertainer Lee Sang Min.

Lee Sang Min told Jessi that he would ask difficult questions and asked her to answer them as if her life depended on it, to which Jessi responded that she would rather die if the question was that hard to answer.

Lee Sang Min asked, "Which one do you like better, Jay Park, the current CEO of your agency, or PSY, the CEO of your former agency? You have three seconds to respond."

Taken aback by the question, Jessi exclaimed, "I hate them both!"
Jessi
She continued, "No, I like them both, but I'd choose Jay Park. I'm not saying that I don't like PSY or anything. PSY is older than I am, so he has more life experience. Therefore, when I was in his company, I usually respected and followed his decisions. But with Jay Park, I was friends with him first before I joined his agency. The two of us argue a lot, but we make decisions together."
Jessi
Lee Sang Min asked Jessi if the rumor that PSY told her not to wear revealing stage outfits was true, and Jessi said he had just told her to dress more modestly.

"If someone tells me not to do something, I will do it more. It gets very hot while performing. How could I perform in more 'modest' outfits? Have you seen anyone criticize Beyoncé, the American singer, for wearing revealing clothes on stage? I guess it's a cultural difference.", she said.
Jessi
Another difficult question was asked to Jessi, and this one made her frown.

"You and Lee Hyo-ri have both released new songs recently. Do you think you can beat her on the music chart?", Lee Sang Min asked.

She yelled, "Wait!", and protested, "This question would make me look bad. People will attack me no matter how I respond. How could you ask me such a thing?"

As Lee Sang Min continued to press for an answer, Jessi responded, "I'll just die."

Then added, "I am what I am. I don't enjoy comparing myself to other folks."
Jessi
(Credit= SBS Four Men, Antenna Music)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지