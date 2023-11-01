뉴스
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ SANGYEON's Comment About the Unemployed Makes Many Furious
K-pop boy group THE BOYZ's leader SANGYEON is currently receiving a great deal of criticism for his comment about the unemployed. 

On October 27, SANGYEON spent some time talking with fans on 'Bubble'―a paid service providing a private online space that allows fans and stars to communicate in a chat room. 

Toward the end of the talk, SANGYEON shared a word of support for students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on November 16. 

The K-pop star said, "Good luck to everyone taking the CSAT next month! I'm sure you guys are studying right now, not on 'Bubble', but...!" 

After that, SANGYEON went on to say something positive to the other fans who were not taking the CSAT.

"To all people that work, it's the weekend tomorrow. Congratulations! Dear students, congratulations on your youth." 

"And to all the unemployed people out there, congratulations too. In the middle of this whole unemployment crisis, there are plenty of options for you to choose from; you can choose where to work." 
Reading his message about the unemployed, many unemployed fans got annoyed and even angry. 

They claimed that while some unemployed people are unemployed by choice, most are not; they are desperate to get a job, but they repeatedly fail to land one. 

Therefore, what SANGYEON said about them being able to choose where to work for did not reflect their reality at all, they angrily noted. 

Their responses included, "Wow, how thoughtless! Does he even know what he is saying?", "Wth? The unemployment crisis is caused by our inability to choose where we want to work. Are you dumb or what, SANGYEON?", "Seriously? That's such a wrong thing to say to the unemployed, who are always stressed because they can't get a job even though they try hard." and so on. 

Some fans defended him though; they stated, "It seems like he simply doesn't understand the meaning of 'the unemployment crisis'. Nothing more than that. Why take it so personal?", "It may be that he doesn't know much outside of his own industry. Let's not be too harsh on him.", "Look, he was trying to be nice. His words just didn't come out right. He's probably learned a lesson now with you all attacking him." and more. 
Credit= IST Entertainment, Bubble) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
