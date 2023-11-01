뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Lee Seung Gi ♥' Lee Dain Confirms to Be Pregnant; Their Baby Is Due Next February

Published 2023.11.01
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Confirms to Be Pregnant; Their Baby Is Due Next February
Actress Lee Dain and singer Lee Seung Gi will become parents soon. 

On November 1, both Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi's agencies shared amazing news about the couple. 

They stated, "A precious new life has found its way to Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi's family. Lee Dain is pregnant at the moment. Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi are patiently waiting for their baby's arrival in February." 

They continued, "It's a very happy time, and Lee Dain is putting her health before anything else at the moment. Please do send them your blessings. Thank you." 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Actually, following Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi's wedding ceremony in April, pregnancy rumors started spreading based on Lee Dain's photos from the wedding. 

At that time, many shared online, "Lee Dain's waist looked round with all the dresses she wore. And despite the wide height gap between the two, she chose to wear flats throughout the wedding. She carried a huge bouquet to her belly and wore an unusually large tiara to draw attention away from her stomach."

They continued, "Not only that, but the couple also decided not to go on their honeymoon and had a Friday evening wedding. Everyone knows that Friday evening is easier to book; it seemed like they were in a rush for the wedding, as they had to hold one before her belly got too big. Her face looks swollen too."

But at that time, their agencies did not respond to these rumors. 

Seven months later, Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi finally announced that they are expecting, and their baby is due in February next year. 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
(Credit= Human Made Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
