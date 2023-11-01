[SBS Star] Nam Ji-hyun Spotted Cheering for Her Friend Bada at the 'Street Woman Fighter 2' Finale

이미지 확대하기

배우 남지현 댄서 이바다 우정개큰응원

Actress Nam Ji-hyun was seen in the grand finale of Mnet's television show 'Street Woman Fighter 2', cheering for her friend Bada, the leader of the dance crew BEBE.On October 31, the final episode of Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter 2' was broadcast live.The popular dance competition show started with eight exceptional female dance crews competing for the title of Korea's best female dance crew.Now on the stage for its grand finale, the four remaining dance crews-Mannequeen, 1MILLION, Jam Republic, and BEBE-took the stage.Under the stage, there were many friends and relatives of the participants; one of them was Nam Ji-hyun, who recently revealed that Bada was her close friend.On October 26, while guesting on a YouTube show, Nam Ji-hyun said that she and Bada went to the same high school and are close friends.Nam Ji-hyun said, "I have a close group of friends, including Bada and a few other friends we met in high school. We often hang out together, and we talk to each other in a group chat.""After the first episode of 'Street Woman Fighter 2' was aired, our group chat went crazy. We talked through the entire episode. There were times when Bada looked like she was furious, and us watching chatted things like, 'Well, Bada isn't mad at all now.', since we know her well.", she added.Back in the final episode of the show, Nam Ji-hyun in the audience was handed a mic to give her words to the viewers."Hi, this is Nam Ji-hyun, and I'm a huge fan of 'Street Woman Fighter 2'. Since the show started in August, I've been following it with great pleasure. It's a privilege to be a part of this moment when a dream comes true. The heat of this crowd is wild, and I believe the dancers will get more energy from all the cheers they are getting. Thank you.", she remarked.At the end of the two fierce rounds of the final competition, 1MILLION and Mannequeen took third and fourth place.The winning crew was finally named, and it was BEBE, with Jam Republic taking second place.As the BEBE crew members were crying, hugging, and laughing, Nam Ji-hyun in the audience was spotted clapping for her friend's success.Bada gave her acceptance speech, "We poured everything we had into this show, and now it's finally over. I'm so glad that we finished our journey with success. I love each of the eight teams, and I'm proud of every dancer who participated. It's been an honor."(Credit= Mnet Street Woman Fighter 2, '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)