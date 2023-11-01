뉴스
[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Cutely Complains About Suzy Not Giving Him a Gift When She Gifted All Staff
Published 2023.11.01 13:53 Updated 2023.11.01 13:54 View Count
Actor Yang Se Jong made actress/singer Suzy burst out laughing by cutely complaining about her not giving him a gift when she gave one to all 'Doona!' staff. 

On October 31, a new episode of entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' was unveiled. 

This episode featured two special guests Yang Se Jong and Suzy, the leads of Netflix's series 'Doona!'. 
Suzy and Yang Se Jong
Since 'Doona!' had just premiered, the topic of their conversation naturally centered around the series.  

While speaking about their shooting, Jang Do-yeon mentioned something that she heard, "I heard that Suzy showed her great generosity on site. Is it correct that she gave a gift to everyone?" 

Yang Se Jong immediately exclaimed, "Oh!", then confirmed it by saying, "Yeah, she did. Suzy gave a designer scarf to every member of 'Doona!' staff on Christmas. The scarves were very expensive. Each of them were all in different colors as well." 

Suzy said with a shy smile, "I was glad that they liked my gift. But...", then added after a pause, "I didn't give one to Se Jong." 
Suzy and Yang Se Jong
As soon as Suzy finished saying that, Yang Se Jong let out his unhappiness that had been accumulating inside him for a while. 

He pulled a sad face, and complained, "Yeah, she didn't give me one! I couldn't believe it!", making Suzy laugh hard. 

Suzy had her 'excuse' though, "I didn't know who would be filming on that day. So, I only prepared gifts for the staff; none for any of the cast members." 

Then, Yang Se Jong told Suzy, "You know I was just joking earlier, right?", to which Suzy responded with a smile. 

After that, she gave some details about her gift, "I wanted to give the staff something because I felt really grateful to them for their hard work. And it happened to be Christmas, so I wrapped their presents up with Christmas wrapping papers. I did that all by myself. I wanted to do it the way Santa would do it." 
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
