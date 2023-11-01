뉴스
[SBS Star] MIMI ♥ Thunder Unveil Pre-Wedding Photos; DARA Gets Excited About Having a Sister-in-Law
Published 2023.11.01
K-pop artist DARA expressed her excitement about having a sister-in-law. 

On October 30, MIMI of disbanded girl group gugudan updated her Instagram with some pre-wedding photos. 

In the photos, MIMI in her wedding dress and DARA's brother boy group MBLAQ's former member Thunder in his tuxedo were seen with their happiest smiles. 

Not only did MIMI and Thunder look very cute together, but they also seemed happy about becoming life partners.
Along with these photos, MIMI wrote, "We took our engagement photos yesterday. After Thunder and I made our relationship public on air this summer, we've been blessed with lots and lots of blessings. All thanks to you, there wasn't a single day when we weren't happy." 

She continued, "Despite their hectic schedules, both of my sisters-in-law came to help us on the day of our shoot. Thank you very much for the help. I'm so delighted to join your family as maknae (the youngest one)!" 

Under this post, DARA left a sweet comment, saying, "I can't believe that I have a sister-in-law now! We'll be like real sisters from now on. Welcome to the family, MIMI! Be happy with Thunder, okay?" 
Back in July, when MIMI and Thunder appeared on KBS' television show 'Second House 2' together, they surprised everybody by revealing that they have in fact been together for four years, and were planning to marry one another. 

Following the broadcast, MIMI and Thunder took to their Instagram to give a little more detail about their relationship: "We happened to reveal our relationship through 'Second House' today. We were definitely worried and scared at first. But we summoned up the courage for each other, whom we wish to spend the rest of our lives with." 

At the time, they said that they were planning to hold their wedding ceremony next year. 
(Credit= 'mimi01o1' 'hiptriever' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
