[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Confesses Her Struggles for the Last 8 Years in the K-Pop Industry
Published 2023.10.31 18:18
K-pop girl group TWICE's leader JIHYO confessed her struggles for the last eight years in the K-pop industry. 

On October 21, TWICE held the group's fan meeting 'ONCE AGAIN' at Olympic Hall, Seoul. 

This fan meeting was not just a regular fan meeting; it actually took place to celebrate TWICE's 8th debut anniversary. 

As it was such an important event for both TWICE and their fans―ONCE, the members of TWICE prepared a bunch of special performances on this day, making fans smile.
TWICE
At the end of the fan meeting, they told fans, "We had a blast today. Thank you all for coming! We love you!" 

They added, "It's really hard to believe that it's been eight years since we made debut. All thanks to you, we are able to dream of having the 20th and even the 30th debut anniversary fan meeting in the future. In order to make that dream come true, we'll keep doing our best. Thank you, ONCE!" 

When the microphone was passed to JIHYO so that she could share her words as the leader of the group, her eyes watered up only after finishing her sentence thanking ONCE. 

Once she calmed herself down a little, she said, "It might sound somewhat extreme if I describe my time in the industry like this, but I don't think I lived like a normal person for the past eight years. I was way too hectic all the time. But I don't regret those times at all." 
TWICE
Upon hearing her words, fans' hearts broke into pieces.

They later took to social media to discuss what she said at the fan meeting, and went over TWICE's schedule from 2015 to 2023 together. 

In some years, TWICE released as many as eight albums a year, filming like 10 music videos. And at the same time, they held a concert tour in cities across the globe. 

They soon realized the amount of effort the members of TWICE put into their work and how much they worked hard for them, they just could not stop tears rolling down their cheeks.
TWICE
(Credit= 'cysfw423' 'N1Core' 'pj0201ma' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지