[SBS Star] "I Was Dancing Intensely, and…" JUNHO Explains Why His Pants Keep Getting Ripped on Stage
Published 2023.10.31
JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM explained why his pants get ripped frequently on stage.

On October 30, JUNHO posted a video in which he answers questions about his first solo fan meeting tour.

JUNHO opened the video by saying, "I'm looking forward to meeting my fans who have been rooting for me and have our precious moment."

His fan meeting tour started in Taipei, Taiwan, and will continue in eight Asian cities.

JUNHO elaborated on how the first fan meetup of the tour in Taipei went.

"After I finished my first song, I looked at the audience and was overcome with happiness. Many people around the world are rooting for me, and I can only learn about some of them through the internet. Having the chance to meet them in person, sing for them, and talk to them felt very precious.", he said.
JUNHO
JUNHO then began answering questions from his fans in the next seven cities he will visit.

One question from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, made him laugh out loud.

"Why do your pants keep getting ripped while you're performing? It wouldn't happen in Kuala Lumpur, right?"

As he read the question, JUNHO chuckled and started to tell about the most recent time he ripped his pants on stage.

"It was when I was recently on a concert tour in Japan.", he said and continued, "I was wearing a pair of leather pants, which don't stretch at all. And I was dancing intensely. As I started sweating, the pants got stuck to my skin, and as I kept moving my body, they got ripped.", JUNHO explained.
 

He then added, "It won't happen in Kuala Lumpur. Or, did you want to see me get my pants ripped…?", and burst into laughter.

When he was asked to make a heart sign for fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, he said, "I don't want to do just a regular heart sign.", and went on to make several unusual heart gestures.
JUNHO
(Credit= '이준호 LEE JUNHO' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지