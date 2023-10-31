[SBS Star] SOMI Tells What Happened at Housewarming Party with I.O.I Members Earlier This Year

이미지 확대하기

Disbanded project group I.O.I member SOMI proved that the group members' friendship is still rock-solid.On October 30, SOMI updated her YouTube channel with a new video.In the video, SOMI was seen spending time with another I.O.I member CHUNG HA at her house, catching up with each other over some snacks and filming dance challenges together.While talking, the two former I.O.I members brought up about the last time they had gathered at SOMI's home, which was with all the former members of the group for a housewarming party earlier in the year.SOMI pointed at a hat in the corner of her living room, then said, "You know, that's Sejeong's hat. She forgot to take it with her after our party, and it's still here."Laughing, CHUNG HA stated that she actually also has a bunch of stuff at her home that the members of I.O.I had left."Remember we held our 5th debut anniversary party at my place? They left so many stuff at my place and never took them. It's been two years already, but I still have them. My closet's filled with their things."With a worried look on her face, SOMI asked, "Is... Is any of my stuff at your home?"Thankfully, CHUNG HA told SOMI that none of the I.O.I members' items at her house were SOMI's, and SOMI heaved a sigh of relief.Then, CHUNG HA looked at the camera and made a hilarious comment, "Guys, if you're watching this right now, please come and pick them up. I have no space in my closet because of your things!"To her message, SOMI added, "Sejeong, I've been holding onto your hat for like eight months now. Come and get it, okay?!"It was SOMI's lucky day though; CHUNG HA revealed that she was meeting Kim Sejeong the next day, so she took the hat with her to pass it to Kim Sejeong.SOMI and CHUNG HA's conversation proved I.O.I's family-like friendship, delighting fans around the world.(Credit= 'JEON SOMI (전소미)' YouTube, 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)(SBS Star)