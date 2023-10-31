[SBS Star] JIMIN·SUGA Tell How Desperately They Are Waiting for 2025 to Perform as 7-Member BTS Again

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIMIN and SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS shared how desperately they are waiting for 2025 to perform as the whole 7-member group again.On October 30 episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA', TAEMIN and JIMIN joined as guests.While the three spoke together, SUGA asked TAEMIN out of curiosity, "Is there any BTS performance that stands out in your mind the most?"Immediately, TAEMIN answered, "Yes, of course! It was your 'I NEED U' performance. Until then, my group members and I had this thirst; we really wanted to see a hoobae group that performed on stage with all their hearts. When I watched you guys performing 'I NEED U', I was like, 'That is it!'"SUGA responded, "But to be honest with you... We actually thought 'I NEED U' would be our last album. What I mean by that is that we believed 'I NEED U' marked the end of our journey as a K-pop group. I remember us crying our eyes out following a pre-recording at M COUNTDOWN. I was like, 'Is this really our last album?'"TAEMIN gasped in surprise, then commented, "I had no idea. But I think everything you've been through has made BTS what you are today."With a big smile, SUGA stated, "Yeah. I mean... At the moment, we're all waiting for 2025. We're so desperate for the year to turn 2025. We honestly can't wait. I really want to perform together again."JIMIN nodded and said, "I'm really desperate for it to happen as well."Then, SUGA asked TAEMIN a question, "SHINee recently got together for the first time in years, right? What was it like to work with each other again after long years of no group activities?"Laughing, TAEMIN answered, "It was kind of funny, because you would think that it would just be nice. But it was more like... I was reminded of some things about them that bothered me. I kept going, 'Oh, those things about them bothered me, didn't they? Forgot about that!' I still love them though. We have a love-hate relationship."SUGA chuckled and said, "Well, that's family. That really tells me you guys are like family. When I saw you guys getting back together for the first time in years like that, I couldn't stop thinking, 'It would be so nice to get together with my group members as soon as I can as well!'"In 2022, it was announced that BTS would take a hiatus for the group members to pursue solo projects and fulfill their national mandatory duty.At the end of last year, JIN marked the beginning of BTS' military service. Then, J-HOPE and SUGA also begun theirs this year.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)