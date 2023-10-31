[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry..." Park Sung Woong Apologizes to 23-Year Younger Seo Ji-hye for Their Kiss

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Sung Woong apologized to 23-year younger actress Seo Ji-hye for their movie kiss.On October 30, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'The Wild' took place at CGV Youngsan, Seoul.During the press conference, Park Sung Woong mentioned what it was like to depict romance in the movie with Seo Ji-hye."When I first found out that I would be acting romantic scenes with Seo Ji-hye, I suddenly started sweating and feeling pressured. The first time I met her for our read through was two years ago. At that time, she was even younger. She was in her mid-20s, whereas I was 47 years old. I felt terrible.""It was her first project with romantic scenes as well. I apologized again and again for her first-ever romantic partner being me, the scary-looking old man, instead of a young and handsome actor."After that, Park Sung Woong recalled the day that he and Seo Ji-hye filmed their fist kissing scene.The actor said, "The filming was ridiculously scheduled. I still hate our director for this. But basically... Our kissing scene was filmed on the very first day of our shooting. We weren't even close then, you know! So, it was super awkward for us."He chuckled, then went on, "But I guess it turned out alright, because it was also our characters' first kiss in the movie and being awkward seemed pretty natural in that situation too."With an apologetic smile, he added, "If I'm being honest here, I felt kind of excited and bad at the same time then. I'm still feeling bad about it until this day though."'The Wild' is a crime action film that tells the story of 'Woo-cheol' (Park Sung Woong), who tries to overcome his dark past, but gets into a dangerous situation due to a plan made by his friend 'Do-shik' (actor Oh Dae Hwan).Amid the chaotic situation, a romantic relationship between 'Woo-cheol' and 'Myeong-ju' (Seo Ji-hye) slowly unfolds.The film is scheduled to premiere on November 15.(Credit= JUST Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)