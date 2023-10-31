뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry..." Park Sung Woong Apologizes to 23-Year Younger Seo Ji-hye for Their Kiss
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry..." Park Sung Woong Apologizes to 23-Year Younger Seo Ji-hye for Their Kiss

Published 2023.10.31 11:37 View Count
[SBS Star] "Im So Sorry..." Park Sung Woong Apologizes to 23-Year Younger Seo Ji-hye for Their Kiss
Actor Park Sung Woong apologized to 23-year younger actress Seo Ji-hye for their movie kiss. 

On October 30, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'The Wild' took place at CGV Youngsan, Seoul. 

During the press conference, Park Sung Woong mentioned what it was like to depict romance in the movie with Seo Ji-hye. 

"When I first found out that I would be acting romantic scenes with Seo Ji-hye, I suddenly started sweating and feeling pressured. The first time I met her for our read through was two years ago. At that time, she was even younger. She was in her mid-20s, whereas I was 47 years old. I felt terrible." 

"It was her first project with romantic scenes as well. I apologized again and again for her first-ever romantic partner being me, the scary-looking old man, instead of a young and handsome actor." 
Park Sung Woong
Park Sung Woong
After that, Park Sung Woong recalled the day that he and Seo Ji-hye filmed their fist kissing scene. 

The actor said, "The filming was ridiculously scheduled. I still hate our director for this. But basically... Our kissing scene was filmed on the very first day of our shooting. We weren't even close then, you know! So, it was super awkward for us." 

He chuckled, then went on, "But I guess it turned out alright, because it was also our characters' first kiss in the movie and being awkward seemed pretty natural in that situation too."

With an apologetic smile, he added, "If I'm being honest here, I felt kind of excited and bad at the same time then. I'm still feeling bad about it until this day though." 
Park Sung Woong
'The Wild' is a crime action film that tells the story of 'Woo-cheol' (Park Sung Woong), who tries to overcome his dark past, but gets into a dangerous situation due to a plan made by his friend 'Do-shik' (actor Oh Dae Hwan). 

Amid the chaotic situation, a romantic relationship between 'Woo-cheol' and 'Myeong-ju' (Seo Ji-hye) slowly unfolds. 

The film is scheduled to premiere on November 15. 

(Credit= JUST Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지