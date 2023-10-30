뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It Was Surprising, Because..." Jessi Reveals that Many Male K-Pop Stars Asked Her Out
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It Was Surprising, Because..." Jessi Reveals that Many Male K-Pop Stars Asked Her Out

Published 2023.10.30 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It Was Surprising, Because..." Jessi Reveals that Many Male K-Pop Stars Asked Her Out
Hip-hop artist Jessi shared that a lot of male K-pop stars have asked her out. 

On October 27 episode of boy group GOT7's BAMBAM's YouTube show 'Bam House', Jessi made a guest appearance. 

BAMBAM, as the host of the show, wanted to ask Jessi questions himself, but somehow, Jessi had more questions for him; she would not stop throwing him questions throughout the show. 
Jessi
One of the questions that Jessi had for him was, "Do you prefer skinny or curvy girls? Be honest with me, BAMBAM." 

Upon getting a totally unexpected question, BAMBAM started sweating and just repeated, "Oh, I don't know." with a red face and awkward laugh.  

Seeing BAMBAM struggling to answer, Jessi told him, "I've always wanted to ask male K-pop stars this question, because... I find them to be quite the 'man' when it comes to girls they like and how they're actually like outside their work." 

She explained what she meant by that, "I say this as I've been asked out by a bunch of male K-pop stars. I had never imagined they would go for girls like me, you know what I mean? It surprises me every time. My initial response upon getting asked out by them is always, 'Oh my God!'" 

To this, BAMBAM asked, "Oh, really? So, are you saying that they looked kind of cute on the outside, but they basically weren't?" 

Jessi nodded and went, "Exactly. Like... 'Cute' is only their image. They aren't cute at all. They're very manly. I mean, they even had tattoos on unpredicted places around their bodies. They really surprise me." 
Jessi
Then, Jessi proceeded with the earlier-left question, "So, what's your type, BAMBAM?" 

As Jessi continued demanding an answer from him, BAMBAM shyly told her in the end, "I prefer curvy girls."

Jessi responded, "I knew it!", then jokingly told him off for taking long to answer her 'simple' question, "Why did you take so long to give me your answer? It was as simple as that!" 
 

(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지