[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It Was Surprising, Because..." Jessi Reveals that Many Male K-Pop Stars Asked Her Out

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Jessi shared that a lot of male K-pop stars have asked her out.On October 27 episode of boy group GOT7's BAMBAM's YouTube show 'Bam House', Jessi made a guest appearance.BAMBAM, as the host of the show, wanted to ask Jessi questions himself, but somehow, Jessi had more questions for him; she would not stop throwing him questions throughout the show.One of the questions that Jessi had for him was, "Do you prefer skinny or curvy girls? Be honest with me, BAMBAM."Upon getting a totally unexpected question, BAMBAM started sweating and just repeated, "Oh, I don't know." with a red face and awkward laugh.Seeing BAMBAM struggling to answer, Jessi told him, "I've always wanted to ask male K-pop stars this question, because... I find them to be quite the 'man' when it comes to girls they like and how they're actually like outside their work."She explained what she meant by that, "I say this as I've been asked out by a bunch of male K-pop stars. I had never imagined they would go for girls like me, you know what I mean? It surprises me every time. My initial response upon getting asked out by them is always, 'Oh my God!'"To this, BAMBAM asked, "Oh, really? So, are you saying that they looked kind of cute on the outside, but they basically weren't?"Jessi nodded and went, "Exactly. Like... 'Cute' is only their image. They aren't cute at all. They're very manly. I mean, they even had tattoos on unpredicted places around their bodies. They really surprise me."Then, Jessi proceeded with the earlier-left question, "So, what's your type, BAMBAM?"As Jessi continued demanding an answer from him, BAMBAM shyly told her in the end, "I prefer curvy girls."Jessi responded, "I knew it!", then jokingly told him off for taking long to answer her 'simple' question, "Why did you take so long to give me your answer? It was as simple as that!"(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube)(SBS Star)