[SBS Star] "It Wasn't an Easy Decision" RO WOON Speaks about His Recent Departure from SF9
Published 2023.10.30 17:53 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Wasnt an Easy Decision" RO WOON Speaks about His Recent Departure from SF9
Actor RO WOON, formerly of K-pop boy group SF9, has talked about his recent departure from the group of seven years.

KBS's new drama 'The Matchmakers' had its production presentation in a reception hall in Guro District, Seoul, on October 30.

The drama's producer Huang Seung-gi, and its stars RO WOON and Cho Yi Hyun attended the event.

RO WOON debuted as a member of SF9 in 2016.

However, on September 18, RO WOON announced his departure from the group.
RO WOON
Since 'The Matchmakers' is RO WOON's first work after his departure from SF9, he took the mic during the event to explain why he left the group.

"I left the group because I wanted to become more serious about acting, and I wanted to get better at it.", he stated.

Mentioning SF9 member HWI YOUNG, who also appears in 'The Matchmakers', RO WOON said that their friendship is intact.

"HWI YOUNG is also in the drama, but we don't feel awkward around each other at all. We chat and tell jokes to each other like we always have. I'm rooting for SF9 with all my heart.", he said.
RO WOON
He then continued to say, "I understand that some people might be disappointed by my decision. But I think such disappointments are part of the weight of my decision that I would have to face. If I could make people understand my choice through my acting, it would be a big step forward for me.", and added, "Please understand that it was not an easy decision for me."
RO WOON
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'kbsdrama' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지