[SBS Star] "It Wasn't an Easy Decision" RO WOON Speaks about His Recent Departure from SF9

KBS's new drama 'The Matchmakers' had its production presentation in a reception hall in Guro District, Seoul, on October 30.
The drama's producer Huang Seung-gi, and its stars RO WOON and Cho Yi Hyun attended the event.
RO WOON debuted as a member of SF9 in 2016.
However, on September 18, RO WOON announced his departure from the group.
"I left the group because I wanted to become more serious about acting, and I wanted to get better at it.", he stated.
Mentioning SF9 member HWI YOUNG, who also appears in 'The Matchmakers', RO WOON said that their friendship is intact.
"HWI YOUNG is also in the drama, but we don't feel awkward around each other at all. We chat and tell jokes to each other like we always have. I'm rooting for SF9 with all my heart.", he said.
