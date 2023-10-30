[SBS Star] TAEYANG Shares How to Keep Doing What You Love for a Long Time without Burning Out

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG talked about how to keep doing what you love for a long time without getting tired.On October 28, a fashion magazine released a video interview with TAEYANG in which he answered questions about his mental well-being.TAEYANG said he exercises to stay positive and added, "I think it takes more time for me to organize my thoughts when I skip my workout. So I try to exercise almost every day to keep my mind in a positive state."The singer said that he relieves stress by going for a walk and talking to other people."I usually go for a walk to relieve my stress. I can clear my mind by watching the seasons change the scenery and the varying hues of the sky.""What's better than that is talking to like-minded people. Sharing my thoughts and getting comfort from others are the most important things for my mental health.", he said.When asked what makes him happy these days, the first thing TAEYANG mentioned was spending time with his family."Spending time with my family makes me very happy.", he said and added, "Plus, I released my album after the pandemic, and now I've been doing concerts and meeting my fans. These are the things that make me happy these days."When TAEYANG was asked about how he deals with negative thoughts, he answered, "Well, one may feel that it is hard to stop negative thoughts once they start to spread throughout your mind. But once you find the root of the negativity, it's not hard to get rid of it."Debuted in 2006, TAEYANG has been pursuing his career for 17 years.At the end of the interview, TAEYANG talked about how to keep doing what you love for a long time without getting tired."In my case, I enjoy the process of my work.", said the singer."The outcome is important, but remember that it can be good or bad. I think people could keep their passion if they liked the process of the work more than the result. If you get enough satisfaction from the process, you might keep doing it for a long time.", he remarked.(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube, '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)