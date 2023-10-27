뉴스
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Talks About the Time When He Received an Unexpected Gift from Kim Jae Joong
Published 2023.10.27 17:49 View Count
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun shared that he once received a gift of cash from Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ. 

Recently, Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show 'Jae Friends', featuring Hong Seok-chun, was released.

During their conversation, Hong Seok-chun revealed that Kim Jae Joong is a regular customer at his restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul, and his employees all love him. 

Hong Seok-chun gave reasons, "You're so nice that every single one of my employees loves you. You're one of the top three celebrities that they love to have at the restaurant." 

Kim Jae Joong's eyes widened upon hearing that he was not at the very top of the list; he asked in surprise, "Who's more popular among them than me?" 

Hong Seok-chun laughed, then told him that it was actor Jang Dong-gun, because not only is he gentle, but he also always gives a generous amount of tips to everyone. 

Kim Jae Joong responded, "Oh, I mean, I could totally give them a tip as well, but I never have cash on me." 
Then, Hong Seok-chun recalled the time when he saw Kim Jae Joong with lots of cash on him, which surprisingly turned out to be all his. 

So, he asked, "Do you remember handing me an envelope of cash on the street of Itaewon? You came to me running with that cash in your hand and said, 'I rushed here, so I wasn't able to prepare anything else for you.' I was so confused at first."  

Chuckling, Kim Jae Joong responded, "Ah yes, of course I do. It was your birthday, and I was like, 'I have to give him something, but he's probably got everything he needs and wants at home. I can't really ask him what he wants either. Hmm... You know what then? I should just give him money!'" 

That turned out to be an excellent idea, because Hong Seok-chun said that he could not be happier after opening the envelope filled with money. 

"It was my first time getting cash as a birthday gift. There were 100 of 10,000 won notes in it, adding up to 1 million won in total, and the notes were all new. I absolutely loved it!" 
 

(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
